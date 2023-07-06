Home » Fire in apartment extends to several floors in Milan – Lombardy
News

Fire in apartment extends to several floors in Milan – Lombardy

by admin
Fire in apartment extends to several floors in Milan – Lombardy

They are not injured. 14 firefighters on site

(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 06 – A fire broke out last night on the outskirts of Milan in an apartment in a building where work is underway for the renovation of the thermal coat. The flames spread – according to what was explained by the firefighters who intervened with 14 vehicles and by the traffic police – on three floors but they were put out and no injuries are being tried while the causes are being tried to understand.

The fire broke out around one thirty in an accommodation on the top floors of a building in via Valle Antrona in the Baggio district: it is not yet clear whether the house involved is on the eighth floor and the fire has spread on the ninth and seventh floors or instead both on the ninth and the flames then developed on the two lower floors. About sixty people were evacuated, almost all of them returned to their apartments. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  He Lan, a new-generation actor who speaks by his works, has excellent acting skills_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

Despite being free, only 10% of men seek...

Municipal councils can sign agreements with ESAP to...

Nelson Cano celebrates the 16 ICU beds at...

SENA has 10,000 million for young entrepreneurs in...

Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in...

SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN...

They hold a security council in Cesar in...

The first gate of the Mose – Veneto...

Tourist options for winter holidays

The Myth of the Perfect Breakfast: Harvard Experts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy