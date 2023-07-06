Fire in apartment extends to several floors in Milan – Lombardy

They are not injured. 14 firefighters on site

(ANSA) – MILAN, JULY 06 – A fire broke out last night on the outskirts of Milan in an apartment in a building where work is underway for the renovation of the thermal coat. The flames spread – according to what was explained by the firefighters who intervened with 14 vehicles and by the traffic police – on three floors but they were put out and no injuries are being tried while the causes are being tried to understand.



The fire broke out around one thirty in an accommodation on the top floors of a building in via Valle Antrona in the Baggio district: it is not yet clear whether the house involved is on the eighth floor and the fire has spread on the ninth and seventh floors or instead both on the ninth and the flames then developed on the two lower floors. About sixty people were evacuated, almost all of them returned to their apartments. (HANDLE).



