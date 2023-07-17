Home » Fish deaths in the Neisse near Rothenburg could not be explained
News

Fish deaths in the Neisse near Rothenburg could not be explained

by admin
Fish deaths in the Neisse near Rothenburg could not be explained

The mysterious death of fish in the Neisse, which occurred on the first weekend in July, could not be explained. A cause was determined neither on the German nor on the Polish side, said a spokesman for the district of Görlitz when asked by MDR SACHSEN. Further investigations are “not expedient due to the time that has already passed and the associated dilution effects in the flowing water,” it said.

The environmental agency of the district of Görlitz was able to give the all-clear for the Neisse: No other dead fish had been reported. Among other things, carp, tench, pike, perch, eel and trout live in the Neisse. Various dead fish were found.

See also  Overwhelmed and killed by a 44-year-old triathlete car

You may also like

55 whales die after running aground on a...

Three years imprisonment for millionaire thief

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, July 18

Federal Ministry of Justice wants to further develop...

Collapse of a building in Egypt leaves around...

In Colombia, industry and commerce continued to fall...

The last generation is radicalizing – and wants...

Former FMLN secretary general Medardo González and his...

Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under...

Three guerrillas killed and 4 captured in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy