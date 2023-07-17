Fish deaths in the Neisse near Rothenburg could not be explained

The mysterious death of fish in the Neisse, which occurred on the first weekend in July, could not be explained. A cause was determined neither on the German nor on the Polish side, said a spokesman for the district of Görlitz when asked by MDR SACHSEN. Further investigations are “not expedient due to the time that has already passed and the associated dilution effects in the flowing water,” it said.

The environmental agency of the district of Görlitz was able to give the all-clear for the Neisse: No other dead fish had been reported. Among other things, carp, tench, pike, perch, eel and trout live in the Neisse. Various dead fish were found.

