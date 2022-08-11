The battle over taxes ignites the clash between the political parties, but it also divides the parties of the center-right. And yesterday’s long-distance questioning between Salvini, Letta, Meloni and Berlusconi are proof of this. With the leader of the Democratic Party, who after having accused in the past days of wanting to cancel the progression of the income tax with the single rate, now tries to bring out the divisions on the subject in the opposing side. «Does Meloni have an idea about the flat tax and do you agree with Salvini and Berlusconi? Because I didn’t hear his position », he threw the ball at the press conference with Più Europa. Because in fact the leader of FdI on the flat tax slows down compared to Salvini, who would like to start from a single rate of 15% up to 100 thousand euros for the people of VAT numbers, to then extend it to the entire universe of dependent work . A 50-60 billion euro joke according to Letta, for which making everyone pay the same way would end up benefiting the rich over the poor with a reverse Robin Hood effect.

«On the flat tax, we are convinced that it is better to start applying it to incremental income, that is, to the increase in income compared to the previous year. Productivity is stimulated, black is brought out, without putting too much stress on public finances. Once the virtuous mechanism has been triggered, we will think about its extension », Giorgia Meloni reiterated yesterday, distancing herself from the two allies. In fact, the one proposed by FdI is not a flat tax, but only a reward system for those who undertake to earn more, who would pay 15% on the highest income share in the first year, returning however to the ordinary rates the following year. , without an encore of the income increase.

In turn, Berlusconi, as soon as he was re-nominated for the Senate from which he was expelled in 2013, on the one hand is credited with the authorship of the flat tax, “which increased revenues, re-emerged the undeclared, grow economy and investments and therefore revenues”, from other goes there with lead feet. “However we are responsible people, we will proceed gradually, we do not intend to make a new deficit”, he made it clear, as if to distance himself from Salvini’s most impetuous position. “We want to raise the ceiling of the flat tax from 65,000 to 100,000 euros for VAT, which means creating even more work and collecting more for the state. Then in phase 2 we want to extend this taxation also to employees and families up to 50 thousand euros for the annual return for single-income or 70 thousand for those with two incomes ”, is his summary. To counter Letta’s accusations, Salvini relied on Twitter. «Today 1.9 million workers per VAT number already use the flat tax at a maximum of 15%. In 2021, 549,500 new VAT numbers opened in Italy, of which almost half, 48%, are under 35 years of age. Of these new workers, 239,000 have chosen the flat tax. Anyone who opens a new VAT number can already pay only 5% tax for the first few years today. Result, more work, especially for young people and therefore more income for the state ”. But several studies examined by Letta and his colleagues say that the coverage necessary to cover an operation such as the one advocated by the Carroccio could only come from massive cuts in social spending or from an equally drastic thinning of tax deductions and deductions, which in many cases benefit families with several children and dependent disabled. Although the League has another recipe, which this time seems to bring the other two allies to an agreement, it has it, and it is the old scrapping of the tax bills. To the delight of those who do not even pay taxes flat. Bye. Ru.