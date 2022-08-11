“SLAM DUNK” (Slam Dunk / Boys Enter the Bottle) brand new theatrical version “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” was released in the first wave of the first report early last month, and related promotion activities have also been launched one after another. Recently, the official launch in Shibuya and Harajuku areas Five sporting goods stores set up the latest promotional installations, using the wooden floor of the indoor gymnasium to make visual posters of Sakuragi Flower Road, Rukawa Kaede, Akagi Takeken, Miyagi Ryoda and Mitsui Toshiba.

In particular, it can be noticed that the product displays next to Miyagi Ryoda, Mitsui Shou and Rukawa Kaede, and Sakuragi Flower Road are Converse, ASICS and Jordan Brand, which correspond to the sneaker brands worn by the two in the original work, which is quite meaningful.

“THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” is expected to be officially released in Japan on December 3, 2022. Hong Kong, Taiwan and other overseas regions will be announced in the future. I believe that as time approaches, more movie trailers will be released. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention .

