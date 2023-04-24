Fonseca sees in Colombian music a way to change the image of his country

The singer-songwriter Fonseca points out that music serves to change the world‘s image of his native Colombia, in an interview with EFE on the occasion of the release of his song with Juan Luis Guerra “Si tú me quieres”, in which he turns towards a more tropical style.

“I think that music says a lot about what a country and its people are and in the case of Colombians it has become a flag and a very special message of who we really are,” said Fonseca, who is promoting in Miami “Yes you love me», in advance of a new album of which he does not want to give many clues and for which there are no dates.

“At the end of the day, in Colombia we have always wanted to vindicate the name of our country for a history that we have had -violence- and music has been a way of showing the real face, our roots and culture,” said the 43-year-old artist. years old, winner of 7 Latin Grammys and nominated for 3 Grammys.

Fonseca does not give many clues as to what it is like or when what will be his tenth album in nearly 20 years of career will be released, although he makes it clear that it will mean a change from his last two works, “Agustín” (2018) and ” Traveler »(2022).

TROPICAL AND TASTY SOUND

“This time I feel that I want a very organic, very tropical and very tasty sound, that’s how I see the next album,” said the former winner of the Billboard Latin Music Awards for “Best Tropical Album” for the album ” Heart” (2005).

«I come from making two albums in which I went to work with different producers, different sounds, many programming», he says «very proud» to have done it.

However, now he wants to release an album “with percussion recorded live, accordion and acoustic guitars, very played en bloc”, as he did in “Si tú me quieres”.

The singer-songwriter from Bogotá, who at the age of 21 released his first studio album, “Fonseca” (2002), emphasizes that “Si tú me quieres” means fulfilling a true dream of many of working with the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra.

“It is a collaboration that I have been looking for since I can remember, or I have been dreaming of it since I can remember”, he highlighted about this work, about which he says that there was perfect harmony between the two artists.

The song comes after his album “Viajante”, the ninth of his career, which achieved four Latin Grammy and one Grammy nominations, in addition to naming the tour “Viajante tour” that has already led him to perform in various countries of Latin America.

GIRA POR EE.UU.

The tour will resume in the United States from June and will take him to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York, on June 9, and the Dade Arena in Miami on the 19th of that same month.

Regarding the Latino public in the United States, he said that it is always very interesting, because “people from many places come to the same concert and people who have not been to their countries in a long time.” They are concerts that he has felt “with a significant emotional charge.”

The tour will also take him in June, to Barcelona, ​​Seville and Madrid, in Spain, a country where he began playing in 2005 and in which he has gone through a process “starting in ‘little bars’ and growing on stage” .

Fonseca believes that after two decades of career he is getting recognition that he already experienced in 2015 with the song “Between my life and yours”, which placed him at number 1 on the Billboard charts.

He attributes his success on stage to the honesty that has always characterized his work.

HONESTY IN HIS MUSIC

“The music that I have always made has been in an honest way and the filter has always been that my songs move my soul and some fiber,” he says.

Looking to the future, he highlights that the desired collaboration with Juan Luis Guerra has meant reaching a long-desired goal, but that working with the Puerto Rican Draco Rosa is another of his dreams.

He also had words of praise for music in Spanish in general and more particularly for the work of its greatest current exponent, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, since, he maintained, “Latin music is no longer a fashionable topic today, but it earned a place worldwide. EFE