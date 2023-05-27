Football: Gasperini, “High grade season for Atalanta” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 27 – “Personally I’m very satisfied, but I can understand that many don’t see it that way. It was a season with a very very high rating for Atalanta, there was controversy after every draw or defeat, even to less large victories than in the past. Instead it was a very difficult championship for everyone, apart from Napoli. We have always been, from the first matchday to today, in the upper part of the standings and this is not so due in my opinion”. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said so in the press conference after the knockout against Inter.



“I don’t perform miracles. I have an extraordinary relationship with the club, not only for the results obtained, but for mutual recognition and respect. There will never be a conflict. Then there is football and there can be different visions, that I always respect. But it is clear that, when you find yourself out of place, you ask yourself questions: this is the case this year, the time may have come. But it is something that we will evaluate together, with the usual affection”, he concludes . (HANDLE).

