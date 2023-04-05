Home News Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Lombardy
Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Lombardy

Football: Italian Cup; Cremonese-Fiorentina 0-2 – Lombardy

Cabral opens and Gonzalez closes in the second half from eleven meters

(ANSA) – CREMONA, 05 APR – Fiorentina beat Cremonese 2-0 (1-0) in the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia. At the Zini, the Italian men won 0-2 thanks to goals by Cabral in the first half and Gonzalez in the second half from eleven meters. Nothing to do, therefore, for the Grigiorossi who finish the match in ten for the expulsion of Aiwu on the occasion of the penalty for Fiorentina. (HANDLE).

