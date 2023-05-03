Football: Napoli arrives in Fvg, the embrace of the blue fans – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 03 – The Napoli team was welcomed upon arrival at Trieste Airport in Ronchi dei Legionari (Gorizia) by a warm embrace from the hundreds of Neapolitan fans. The plane landed a few minutes late.



Almost all members or sympathizers frequenting the Napoli Club of Udine, the supporters at the sight of their favorites waved blue flags, checkered white and blue and with the symbol of the Scudetto, and sang songs and slogans of support and affection. The passage of the bus with the players and the staff of the sports club on board (complete with the “N” symbol in a circle and the writing “I’ll be with you”) was greeted joyfully and almost surrounded by the crowd of fans.



The supporters organized a relay with about a hundred cars that joined the official Police and Carabinieri ones, intended as an affectionate escort to their favorites.



The team will stay in a hotel on the outskirts of Udine – the Là di Moret which hosts almost all the teams in Serie A – now armored. Outside, however, there has already been a garrison of supporters for a couple of hours. (HANDLE).

