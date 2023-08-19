Foreign Ministry clarifies the fact that Morocco applied to join the “BRICS” group

Electronic flag – Rabat

An authorized source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad stated that positive interaction with the invitation to participate in the upcoming BRICS/Africa meeting in South Africa or to participate in this meeting at any level was not at all possible for the Kingdom of Morocco.

In response to some media outlets that recently talked about a supposed candidacy for the Kingdom to join the BRICS group, or the possibility of its participation in the next BRICS/Africa meeting, which is expected to be held on August 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, the source said that the matter is not related to an initiative. From “BRICS” or the African Union, but rather at the initiative of South Africa, in its national capacity.

The source explained that “the meeting is organized on the basis of a unilateral initiative of the South African government,” adding that Morocco has therefore evaluated this initiative in light of its tense bilateral relationship with this country.

According to the same source, South Africa has always shown absolute aggression towards the Kingdom, and has systematically adopted negative and dogmatic positions regarding the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

He pointed out that Pretoria has doubled, at the domestic level and within the framework of the African Union, its behaviors that are blatantly hostile to the supreme interests of Morocco.

The authorized source confirmed to the ministry that South African diplomacy is known for its futile, improvisational and arbitrary management in the field of organizing such kind of events.

As evidence of this, the same source referred to the deliberate and provocative breaches of protocol that characterized Morocco’s invitation to this meeting. Even worse, many countries and entities appear to have been arbitrarily invited by the host country without any real basis, or prior consultation with other BRICS member countries.

The same source confirmed that “it has become clear that South Africa will distort the nature and purpose of this event in order to serve an undisclosed agenda,” noting that Morocco has ruled out, from the outset, any positive reaction to the South African invitation.

With regard to the relationship of the Kingdom of Morocco with the BRICS group, the authorized source of the ministry recorded that South African diplomacy has, once again, granted itself the right to talk about Morocco and its relationship with the BRICS countries, without prior consultation, considering that the matter is related to “perceptions” that do not reflect reality in any way. Adverbs.

As for the same source, Morocco certainly maintains important and promising bilateral relations with the other four members of the group, and even has strategic partnership agreements with three of them. On the other hand, the Kingdom has never submitted an official application to join the “BRICS” group.

“In addition, there is no framework or specific procedures to regulate the expansion of this gathering,” he added.

The authorized source stressed that “the future of Morocco’s relations with this grouping, whether in terms of their nature or their cargo,” will be included in the general framework and strategic directions of the Kingdom’s foreign policy, as defined by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory.

He stressed that “Morocco remains committed to effective, solidarity and renewed multilateralism,” noting that the Kingdom considers that multilateral platforms should not be used to encourage division or interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states, or create precedents that may one day turn against the initiators. to her.

