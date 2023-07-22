Former ABC News Journalist Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges Involving Child Sexual Abuse Material

Former ABC News Investigative Journalist Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia— James Gordon Meek, a former ABC News investigative journalist, pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges related to child sexual abuse material. The 53-year-old resident of Arlington, Virginia, admitted during a hearing in the Alexandria District Court that he illegally possessed and transported images of child sexual abuse. Meek had been covering national security for the network until his resignation last year.

According to court documents, the investigation into Meek began when the FBI received a Dropbox tip regarding videos depicting child sexual abuse on an account associated with Meek. This information led to a search of Meek’s home last year, where agents discovered dozens of images and videos, dating back to at least 2014, depicting the abuse of children.

As part of a plea bargain, Meek confessed to using an iPhone to exchange the illicit material, including a video showing the sexual abuse of a baby, during a chat session with two others. Additionally, evidence seized during the search indicated that Meek used Snapchat and other apps to pressure minors into sending him sexually explicit images. It was also revealed that Meek sometimes impersonated a girl in his communications with minors.

Meek’s lawyer attempted to argue that the evidence had been illegally obtained and should be dismissed. However, the plea agreement allows Meek to appeal on the search and seizure issue separately.

If the appeal fails, Meek is scheduled to be sentenced in September and could potentially face up to 40 years in prison, although the maximum sentence is unlikely. One of the charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Prior to joining ABC News, Meek worked as an investigative producer for the New York Daily News and served as a senior counterterrorism advisor and investigator for the US House Homeland Security Committee. His sudden resignation from ABC News and the subsequent search of his home last year had sparked erroneous speculations that he was being targeted for his work as a journalist.

The case highlights the importance of holding individuals accountable for their involvement in the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material. It also serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their profession or public standing.

The sentencing in September will mark the next chapter in this distressing case, bringing closure to the victims and their families, and highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat online child exploitation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

