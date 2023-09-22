Former City of Las Cruces Employee Arrested on 25 Charges of Child Sex Crimes

Las Cruces, NM – A former City of Las Cruces employee, Dominic Luis Aragon, 38, has been arrested and is facing 25 charges of sex crimes against children. The arrest took place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in El Paso, according to the Doña Ana County Detention Center records.

The charges against Aragon include nine counts of criminal sexual penetration (injury), eleven counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (clothed), and six counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (nude), totaling 25 counts, as revealed in official records.

Prior to his arrest, Aragon held the position of digital media manager for the Communications Office at the Las Cruces City Council. Aragon was hired in August 2007, according to a spokesperson for the council.

In light of his arrest and the severity of the charges, the Las Cruces City Council confirmed that Aragon’s employment was terminated on Tuesday, September 19. The council spokesperson expressed shock and deep concern about the allegations, emphasizing that protecting the community, especially its children, is of utmost importance.

Authorities have not disclosed any specific details regarding the victims or the timeline of the alleged crimes. The nature of Aragon’s responsibilities in his former position is not believed to have directly involved children.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about Aragon or potential additional victims to come forward and contact the Las Cruces Police Department or the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Aragon is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center, pending further proceedings. It is unclear if he has retained legal representation at this time.

The arrest and subsequent charges against a former City of Las Cruces employee have sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many residents are understandably concerned about the safety of their children and the potential impact of these allegations.

The Las Cruces City Council has assured the public that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation and will provide any necessary assistance to ensure a thorough and fair process. As more information becomes available, the council will continue to address community concerns and work towards healing a sense of security shattered by these allegations.

Authorities are urging parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and maintain open lines of communication with their children.

