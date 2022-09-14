Another center-right electoral gazebo was vandalized in Milan, this time in the Corvetto area. In the night some writings with blue paint appeared “Do not vote, go down the street” and “Forza Italia Fdi same shit”. The vandals also broke into the structure, tearing open the awnings, tearing up posters and leaflets and stealing flags. “We will not be intimidated – explain the Lombard regional coordinator of Forza Italia Licia Ronzulli and the group leader of Fi in the Regional Council Gianluca Comazzi – A second-hand spray can certainly not enough to erase our values, the strength of our proposals and passion of thousands of militants who in these days are working day and night on the territory ».

The Forza Italia gazebo was used for the election campaign of the candidate of the U08 college Cristina Rossello. Alessandro De Chirico, parent company Forza Italia Milano defines the vandals as «ignorant people who do not know what democracy is, fools who believe that with violence they can assert their thinking and their model of society». According to the blue exponent, «This is the result of an electoral campaign exasperated by the tones of the left-wing leaders who, having no arguments and certain of losing, do nothing but denigrate the political opponent. I want to reassure those who try to intimidate us: today our limiters are still there to meet the Milanese to illustrate our proposals to revive the country ».

The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, also intervened on the case, given that it is the second case in a few weeks, after the episode of the assault on the gazebo of the Brothers of Italy last September 3: “This is a bad election campaign because it is made up more of slogans than of major discussions on important issues – specifies the mayor – It is a very short campaign and also animated by these episodes that should not only be condemned, we must try to do everything possible for there to be surveillance and for these episodes don’t happen. I invite everyone to moderate their tone and behavior “