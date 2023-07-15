Home » Fosalud maintains a supply of medicines and medical supplies for the health system – Diario La Página
Fosalud maintains a supply of medicines and medical supplies for the health system – Diario La Página

The director of the Solidarity Fund for Health (Fosalud), Carlos Núñez, clarified to the population that there is no shortage of medicines or medical supplies.

“People can go to any health unit and they will receive all their medications. The health units are supplied with medicines and medical supplies such as syringes, gauze, cotton, there are medicines such as sprays and vaccines, “said Núñez.

The director of Fosalud highlighted that both in said institution and in the National Directorate of the Medical Emergency System (SEM), in the Teachers’ Welfare Institute (ISBM) and in the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) there are no shortages of medicines, He said that every year they are planning the logistics of each delivery to guarantee that medical centers have the medicines that the population needs.

Núñez added that every year, Fosalud invests around $5 million in the purchase of medicines, which are distributed throughout the year in the health units.

The Ministry of Health maintains supplies to the more than 700 health units nationwide and the 184 that they share with Fosalud, which operate at night, weekends and holidays.

