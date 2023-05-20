Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

Patrick Hammerschmidt’s style is much more reserved. He has been on the city council for nine years. Initially for the CDU. The 39-year-old has belonged to the Pro HBN faction since the Christian Democratic city council faction broke up in a dispute. Hammerschmidt has headed the urban planning, construction and environmental committee for three years. “First of all, the way we work together in Hildburghausen has to change,” says Hammerschmidt. “Above all, we need a different way of dealing with the city council. We have to sit down together and the well-being of the city has to be the focus for all of us again.” In the past, this has been forgotten far too often.

First of all, the togetherness in Hildburghausen has to change.

Patrick Hammerschmidt

mayoral candidate





“The common must come to the fore again.” City council, mayor, city administration and residents would have to define their goals together again and drive development together. At the same time, the city’s finances urgently need to be regulated. This is the only way, for example, that the outdoor pool can be completely renovated and reopened this year. Patrick Hammerschmidt grew up in Hildburghausen. He is married and has two sons. The trained forester has been working for a timber company since 2022.

Just a candidate with a party behind her

Kathrin Reinhardt is the only one of the four mayoral candidates who was nominated and entered into the running by a party. And from the Left Party. She has only been living in Hildburghausen with her husband and three children for three years. The 37-year-old only joined the left in Hildburghausen. She’s really into local politics. “If it doesn’t sound so sexy now, the first thing I would do is take care of the household. There needs to be a supplementary budget so that the project that has started can be completed.” Reinhardt goes from house to house with homemade cakes during the election campaign. She prefers to get to know people in direct conversations. And yes, she is a domestic type. “I like being in the kitchen, it’s a wonderful place to switch off.” See also Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animation 'Pinocchio' reveals new stills

A supplementary budget is needed so that projects that have started can be completed.

Kathrin Reinhardt

mayoral candidate





So that things can move forward again in Hildburghausen in the future, she wants to “talk, talk, talk.” Communication in the city administration, but also in the city council, must become more open. “Even if it takes time and sometimes hurts.” Reinhardt comes from Wolfen in Saxony-Anhalt, studied applied media studies, political science, administrative science and sociology. She currently works as a freelancer for various parties, foundations, clubs and associations.

Local government is also the hobby horse by Kristin Obst. The 39-year-old studied public business administration. “And it’s fundamentally designed for local politics,” says Obst confidently. Although a CDU member, she is running as a single candidate. “I don’t think party politics has any place here, it’s all about Hildburghausen.” Like her competitor Hammerschmidt, Kristin Obst has worked on the city council for years. She is currently the Chair of the City Council.

I would do solid financial planning, finish projects that I have started, especially in the leisure sector, and then go on to projects that are close to my heart.

Kristin Obst

mayoral candidate



