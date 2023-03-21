Home News Four men were arrested for domestic violence
Four men were arrested for domestic violence

In Huila, four people were arrested for domestic violence in different municipalities of the department.

These cases, which unfortunately are recurring, are mostly due to a lack of dialogue and intolerance between the parties.

In Timana, a subject was captured for assaulting his former sentimental partner in the Centro neighborhood. The victim filed a complaint and the man was placed at the disposal of the corresponding judicial authority.

On the other hand, in Pitalito, an individual was captured at the moment he was physically assaulting his partner, who suffered head and back injuries due to the violence allegedly exerted by the prisoner.

In Garzón, two people were arrested for domestic violence. The first of them attacked his sister in the middle of an argument, while the second was beating his wife in the Torres de San Felipe neighborhood.

Given these facts, the Huila Police call on citizens to resolve conflicts through dialogue and tolerance, thus avoiding personal injuries that can even lead to loss of life. The captured people were placed at the disposal of the competent authorities to answer for their actions.

