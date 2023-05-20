Fragments from the medieval walls of Siena fallen due to bad weather – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SIENA, MAY 19 – Some brick fragments of the medieval walls at Porta Pispini in Siena fell in the late afternoon. No injuries were reported but the intervention of the municipal police and the fire brigade was necessary. The area has currently been secured and vehicular traffic has been banned until tomorrow.



The agents’ intervention was immediately triggered by the report of a passer-by who saw the fragments of bricks on the ground. Then the firefighters, as soon as they arrived at the scene, removed other unsafe bricks. From an initial reconstruction, the origin of the fall would be rain and wind. Bad weather has hit the city in the last few hours.



