Source title: From 0 to 15:00 on November 16, 3 new cases of infection in Daxing, Beijing, including 2 cases of social screening personnel

People's Daily Online, Beijing, November 16th (Reporter Meng Zhu) Today (16th) afternoon, Beijing held the 415th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic. At the meeting, Zhong Weigong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Daxing District Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department, and District Party Committee spokesperson reported that from 00:00 to 24:00 on November 15, there were 22 new cases of new crown pneumonia infection in Daxing District, of which 3 were social interviews. 20 were detected in centralized isolation. From 00:00 to 15:00 today, there were 3 new cases of new coronary pneumonia infection in Daxing District, of which 2 were detected by social interviews and 1 was detected by centralized isolation. All of them have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. Zhong Weigong said that Daxing District adheres to the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, resolutely implements the notification requirements of the State Council's joint prevention and control mechanism and the work requirements of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, strengthens confidence in winning, and scientifically and accurately prevents the epidemic. With more solid and effective measures, we will race against time to bring the epidemic under control. The first is to implement the twenty measures efficiently and accurately. Daxing District dynamically optimizes the epidemic prevention and control strategy, insists on fast control, implements the "four mornings" requirements, optimizes and adjusts key population management, risk area delineation and other prevention and control measures, and strives to implement prevention and control measures to the smallest unit, so that the epidemic can be dealt with Speed ​​up and improve efficiency to ensure the safe and orderly operation of the city and the stable production and living order of citizens, accurately identify and control the source of infection, cut off the virus transmission channel, and build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control. The second is to do a good job in service guarantee with heart and soul. Always pay attention to the feelings of the masses and solve their demands in a timely manner. For high-risk areas, set up special classes for the protection of daily necessities, improve the market supply and distribution of daily necessities in a timely manner, and regional joint guarantee and joint supply measures. Distribute vegetable packages and love packages, increase care and assistance for special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, and the disabled, open green channels for medical treatment, do a good job of psychological counseling, and do our best to meet the needs of the people in risky areas. The third is to do a good job in the management of key industries and key areas. Strengthen the pertinence of epidemic prevention and control work, continue to strengthen the epidemic prevention management of key places such as hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and construction sites, and key industries such as express delivery, takeaway, markets, and catering. For urban-rural fringe areas and rural areas, implement grid-based, unit-based, intelligent and fine-grained management, tighten and consolidate the "quartet responsibility", and implement various prevention and control work in the social aspect. Zhong Weigong said that in the next step, Daxing District will thoroughly implement and optimize the "Twenty Measures" for epidemic prevention and control, go all out, make quick efforts, further improve the scientificity and precision of prevention and control, and resolutely protect the lives of the people. and good health.

