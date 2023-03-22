



The Ecuadorian coach, the Spanish Félix Sánchez Bas, began this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at shape the team Ecuadorian, in Sydney, for the friendlies on March 24 and 28 against Australia.

Sánchez worked this Wednesday with 19 of the 22 players who will finally be part of the team for the first friendlies, a group made up mostly of players who were at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Among those absent due to injuries in Sánchez’s first call-up are La Tri’s top scorer, End of Valenciathe also attacker Gonzalo Plata, the defender Jose Hurtado and the midfielder Carlos Gruezo.

The coach summoned the defender on Tuesday Joel Ordonez and the midfielder frame anglewho together with midfielder Alan Franco will arrive in Sydney this Wednesday to complete the team.

«The first activation of the equipment It was in charge of the physical trainers Alberto Méndez and Carlos Doménech and in the final session this Wednesday it will be held at the Western Sydney Wanderers facilities”, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has specified through a press release.

Ecuador’s coach will make the most of the two friendlies to begin to define the ideal team for the new stage where the 2024 Copa América and the South American World Cup qualifiers will be organized jointly by Canada, the United States and Mexico in 2026.

Both selections coincided in group A of the World Cup and they played the opening match at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, with an Ecuadorian victory 2-0 with a brace from Enner Valencia.

after FIFA dates next Friday and next Tuesdayor, there will be two more days next June.

Sánchez has replaced the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, who between 2020 and 2022 renewed and put together the team with which he qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time, since he debuted in 2002 (South Korea and Japan), repeated in 2006 (Germany) and also did so in that of 2014 (Brazil). EFE