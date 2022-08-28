CANALE D’AGORDO. “This is a small Vatican. Small and beautiful, very pleasant ».

Beginning to drip on the square of Canale d’Agordo, the bishop Renato Marangoni thanks “sora acqua”, because “she was so good at waiting” for the conclusion of the mass. And then he evokes St. Peter’s Square, the Basilica, the apostolic palaces, where Pope Luciani lived and worked for only 33 days.

We run to the mayor, Flavio Colcergnan, to ask him if, after such unprecedented recognition, on 4 September, when he will greet Bergoglio at the end of the beatification rite, he will invite him to Canale.

As it happened for John Paul II, 43 years ago; Pope who then returned to the Luciani house at least twice, incognito. «I certainly do not come to announce to the journalists what he will eventually tell Francesco. It must be a surprise. ‘ The commander of the carabinieri listens and nods too, it is useless to insist.

Meanwhile, the bishop, still dressed in the vestments of the liturgy, miter and pastoral, departs to listen to the Rainbow Choir of Limana which has already sung for Francis in the Vatican.

Shall we rehearse – insists the impertinent reporter – for a possible visit by Bergoglio? The answer can only be a smile.

At least 500 pilgrims with the residents of the Biois Valley who attended mass in the square. About ten priests who concelebrated with Marangoni; among them Msgr. Davide Fiocco, who dedicated himself to the postulation of the cause of beatification.

The celebration was announced by an Easter chime, like that on the evening of August 26, when the election of “don Albino” was announced. The atmosphere, however, is not that of a party.

«I notice – the bishop admitted, once on the altar – a somewhat suffused joy». For the death of the former parish priest Don Tison, the accident to the current parish priest Don Vito, the fall of Don Mariano, his predecessor. «I hope, however, that in the next few days, as the beatification approaches, this joy will grow. And it will have the opportunity to be shared throughout the province of Belluno ».

It was said of Canale as a small and beautiful Vatican. «Here everything speaks of Don Albino. The church, the square, the mountains, this valley ”the bishop insisted. The image of the “pope of the smile” looms over the facade of the church. Flowers bloom from every balcony, where the Vatican flags have also been hung. Around the square, the photographs of Wojtyla’s visit. Don Matteo, the former missionary priest who temporarily replaced Don Vito, thanks everyone. And first the municipal administration, then the Foundation chaired by Loris Serafini.

There is a particular understanding between the Church and the Municipality. And Marangoni will let it shine through.

The previous evening, an anniversary vigil was held in Vittorio Veneto, in the cathedral. It was the responsibility, felt to a greater extent for his commitment to bear witness to humility (Humilitas, his motto) that crushed Pope Luciani, elected to the papal throne just 44 years ago. This was stated by Msgr. Corrado Pizziolo, bishop of Vittorio Veneto, in the vigil last night in the cathedral of Ceneda. Numerous faithful from all over the diocese, testifying that the devotion to the then “pope of the smile”, and bishop of Vittorio Veneto in the sixties, resists the wear and tear of time. On the other hand, Luciani will be proclaimed blessed by Pope Francis on 4 September. «Luciani with authentic humility did not deny the gifts that he discovered in himself, but he made them available to the Church, the world and every other person; even when all this has become very heavy to the point of crushing his heart ».

Pizziolo warned against false humility, the “hairy” one. «It is the attitude of those who say“ I am not capable of doing anything ”, but instead think in themselves: of course I am capable! Unfortunately the others don’t understand me! And they also believe they are better than me! And from this attitude arises an inner resentment towards others who do not want to understand you and a deaf and bad criticism (bad because envious) towards everything they do ». Now all that remains is to prepare for the beatification. About 1,500 pilgrims from Belluno and Vittorio Veneto were present on 4 September in St. Peter’s Square, along with another 56,000 faithful. The first to leave will be the young people who will reach the Vatican on foot from 31 August, along the Via Francigena (obviously only the last stretch). Francesco Dal Mas