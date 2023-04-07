As of: 04/07/2023 6:34 p.m There’s a lot going on in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania over Easter: Not only do the 341 Protestant parishes invite you to numerous events, others – like the Schwerin Zoo – also have plans for the holidays.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, too, Easter is all about traditional customs. In addition to church services, Easter egg hunts or Easter bonfires, many other events invite you to go on excursions. Enterprising people can, for example, spend an exciting Easter in the Schwerin Zoo.

Animal Easter holidays in Schwerin

The zoo is decorated for an animal Easter celebration. On Easter Sunday, visitors can take part in the big Easter puzzle: Hidden clues and information are waiting throughout the zoo to be discovered and brought together to form a great result, including a reward for the finder. In addition, visitors are invited to distribute seed balls in the zoo as part of a “Seedbomb” campaign and thus take part in the thriving design of the zoo. On Easter Monday, Schwerin Zoo organizes alpaca and pony hikes.

Further information Off on vacation, that’s what many people say during Easter week. It could get crowded in the hotels and on the streets in MV. more

Easter fun in Malchow and Waren

On Saturday, several events will be organized in Malchow and Waren (Mecklenburg Lake District), among others. For example, the youth fire brigade in Malchow invites you to take part, a bicycle course and a rabbit stamp hunt are also on offer. From 5 p.m. the Easter bonfire will be lit on the fairground. In Waren, children can look for sweet treats in a 20 square meter Easter basket on the Neuer Markt. It starts there at 3:30 p.m.

Easter hikes and egg hunts

The two church districts of the North Church in Mecklenburg and Western Pomerania also announced Easter hikes. For example, the Mecklenburg pastoral care for the deaf offers a hike to Easter stations and creative handicrafts on Holy Saturday in Serrahn (Rostock district). On Easter Sunday there will be the traditional Easter walk to the Hohe Düne in Prerow (Vorpommern-Rügen). “We meet at 6 a.m. at the Seemannskirche in the early hours of the morning to meet the sunrise at the sea according to old custom,” reported the pastor, Ines Dobbe.

Worship services and sermons

On Easter Sunday at 10 a.m., the bishop in the district of Hamburg and Lübeck, Kirsten Fehrs, is planning a sermon in the festive service in the main church of St. Michaelis in Hamburg. In Schwerin, people are invited to the cathedral on Holy Saturday from 11 p.m., on Easter Sunday a choir accompanies the Easter Vigil with the celebration of Holy Communion in the Paulskirche. An overview of Easter services in the area of ​​the North Church can be found on the North Church website.

Bishop Tilman Jeremias on Maundy Thursday

In his Easter message on Maundy Thursday, Tilman Jeremias recalled Jesus’ meals, which, it is said, created connections across all borders. Jeremias sees sharing meals as a good way to get closer to each other. “In my environment, in district centers for example, I experience again and again that hurdles fall when people eat together. There are so many tensions and distortions in our society that I think we should eat together more often,” says the bishop. Only at the beginning of the week did refugees and residents in Loitz dine together and exchange ideas. On Maundy Thursday, Christianity traditionally commemorates the last supper of Jesus.

See also It was revealed that the Chongqing team's salary arrears once again failed to be paid as promised. The mood of the players fell to a freezing point. Further information 2 Min Stefan Kreibohm from the NDR weather studio on Hiddensee explains what the weather will be like in MV over the Easter weekend. 2 mins Because there was hardly any Christmas business, a farmer from near Rostock made a new business out of necessity at Easter. more The first protest march leads to the Lüneburg Heath on Good Friday in 1960. This year the marches will take place until April 10th. more