Home News From church services to events: MV invites you to Easter | > – News
News

From church services to events: MV invites you to Easter | > – News

by admin
From church services to events: MV invites you to Easter | > – News

As of: 04/07/2023 6:34 p.m

There’s a lot going on in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania over Easter: Not only do the 341 Protestant parishes invite you to numerous events, others – like the Schwerin Zoo – also have plans for the holidays.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, too, Easter is all about traditional customs. In addition to church services, Easter egg hunts or Easter bonfires, many other events invite you to go on excursions. Enterprising people can, for example, spend an exciting Easter in the Schwerin Zoo.

Animal Easter holidays in Schwerin

The zoo is decorated for an animal Easter celebration. On Easter Sunday, visitors can take part in the big Easter puzzle: Hidden clues and information are waiting throughout the zoo to be discovered and brought together to form a great result, including a reward for the finder. In addition, visitors are invited to distribute seed balls in the zoo as part of a “Seedbomb” campaign and thus take part in the thriving design of the zoo. On Easter Monday, Schwerin Zoo organizes alpaca and pony hikes.

Further information

Off on vacation, that’s what many people say during Easter week. It could get crowded in the hotels and on the streets in MV. more

Easter fun in Malchow and Waren

On Saturday, several events will be organized in Malchow and Waren (Mecklenburg Lake District), among others. For example, the youth fire brigade in Malchow invites you to take part, a bicycle course and a rabbit stamp hunt are also on offer. From 5 p.m. the Easter bonfire will be lit on the fairground. In Waren, children can look for sweet treats in a 20 square meter Easter basket on the Neuer Markt. It starts there at 3:30 p.m.

See also  Li Xiaopeng talks about naturalized players: there is no written thing, the national football recruitment lacks confidence – yqqlm

Easter hikes and egg hunts

The two church districts of the North Church in Mecklenburg and Western Pomerania also announced Easter hikes. For example, the Mecklenburg pastoral care for the deaf offers a hike to Easter stations and creative handicrafts on Holy Saturday in Serrahn (Rostock district). On Easter Sunday there will be the traditional Easter walk to the Hohe Düne in Prerow (Vorpommern-Rügen). “We meet at 6 a.m. at the Seemannskirche in the early hours of the morning to meet the sunrise at the sea according to old custom,” reported the pastor, Ines Dobbe.

Worship services and sermons

A photo of Bishop Tilman Jeremias in Mecklenburg and Pomerania in a church © Nordkirche Photo: Nordkirche

Bishop in Mecklenburg and Pomerania Tilman Jeremias in a church.

On Easter Sunday at 10 a.m., the bishop in the district of Hamburg and Lübeck, Kirsten Fehrs, is planning a sermon in the festive service in the main church of St. Michaelis in Hamburg. In Schwerin, people are invited to the cathedral on Holy Saturday from 11 p.m., on Easter Sunday a choir accompanies the Easter Vigil with the celebration of Holy Communion in the Paulskirche. An overview of Easter services in the area of ​​the North Church can be found on the North Church website.

Bishop Tilman Jeremias on Maundy Thursday

In his Easter message on Maundy Thursday, Tilman Jeremias recalled Jesus’ meals, which, it is said, created connections across all borders. Jeremias sees sharing meals as a good way to get closer to each other. “In my environment, in district centers for example, I experience again and again that hurdles fall when people eat together. There are so many tensions and distortions in our society that I think we should eat together more often,” says the bishop. Only at the beginning of the week did refugees and residents in Loitz dine together and exchange ideas. On Maundy Thursday, Christianity traditionally commemorates the last supper of Jesus.

See also  It was revealed that the Chongqing team's salary arrears once again failed to be paid as promised. The mood of the players fell to a freezing point.

Further information

The weather map for Easter 2023 © NDR

2 Min

Stefan Kreibohm from the NDR weather studio on Hiddensee explains what the weather will be like in MV over the Easter weekend. 2 mins

Geese on the pasture © picture alliance / dpa Photo: Holger Hollemann

Because there was hardly any Christmas business, a farmer from near Rostock made a new business out of necessity at Easter. more

Demonstrators coming from Hamburg on their march on April 18, 1960: demonstrators in rainwear hold posters such as 'Nuclear rearmament means war and misery'. © picture-alliance / dpa Photo: Marek

The first protest march leads to the Lüneburg Heath on Good Friday in 1960. This year the marches will take place until April 10th. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 06.04.2023 | 12:40 p.m

NDR Logo

You may also like

day of sadness and hope

If you don’t, let us leave it to...

Republicans subpoena ex-prosecutor who investigated Trump finances to...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Free eBook: Seven Steps to Low-Code App Development

The recipe for lean open pie with jam...

Relatives of prisoners formed a dangerous gang of...

Logistics center Kalsdorf: AK filed over 40 lawsuits...

Aslı İnandık became a member of the Workers’...

Martín Elías, six years since that tragic Friday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy