At the José Manuel Restrepo Vélez Educational Institution – JOMAR – there was a pitched battle between some of the students of the educational institution and a group of adults that came to the outside of the school.

With strong blows and even death threats, the conflict broke out while arguing between underage students and adults.

“Were you going to hit him again? Look at this so toad”, a woman shouts as a student is beaten by a teenager and respond to attacks. Also, another student is subdued on the floor while an adult grabs him and hits him on the head.

One of the minors is attacked between two adults, which makes the vigorous young man angry and after they are separated, he lashes out at one of them. “I’m going to kill you,” she tells him as she lunges at him and punches him in the face. Three of them come back and beat him up.