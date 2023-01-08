Within hours of the rescue of the shipwrecked by Ocean Viking at dawn, 73 more people were rescued by Geo Barents in international waters off Libya. Neither was a simple surgery. The crew of Sos Méditerranée had to pull out of a dinghy no bigger than a dinghy, already deflated and terribly unstable, thirty-seven people totally panicked and intoxicated by the fuel that had spilled inside the hull.