Geo Barents, 73 people rescued off the coast of Libya: “Ancona is too far away, give us a closer port”

Geo Barents, 73 people rescued off the coast of Libya: “Ancona is too far away, give us a closer port”

Within hours of the rescue of the shipwrecked by Ocean Viking at dawn, 73 more people were rescued by Geo Barents in international waters off Libya. Neither was a simple surgery. The crew of Sos Méditerranée had to pull out of a dinghy no bigger than a dinghy, already deflated and terribly unstable, thirty-seven people totally panicked and intoxicated by the fuel that had spilled inside the hull.

