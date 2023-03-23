This March 25 there will be a ‘vaccinatón’ for girls from 9 to 17 years old against him human papilloma virus, HPV. In Valledupar the process will be advanced by the Local Health Secretary from 8 am to 4 pm

The entity indicated that the invitation is for parents and caregivers of minors and who are in the age range described above, to approach health institutions and participate in this great day, whose main objective is to prevent through the vaccinecervical cancer. In addition, that the rest of the population can start, continue and complete the national vaccination scheme, in a timely manner and bring the boys and girls up to date, as well as reduce the risk of getting sick and dying from vaccine-preventable diseases.

In the municipality they will be enabled 14 vaccination posts located in public and private IPS in urban areas, and in rural areas in the health centers of Patillal, Aguas Blancas, Valencia and Mariangola.

will also be established 3 strategic points such as: traffic light at 23 on Avenida Fundación, traffic light on Avenida Los Militares through ‘the Corelca meshes’ and at the traffic light at Los Mayales Shopping Center during extended hours from 8 am to 4 pm

The local Secretary of Health, Holmer Jimenez Dittacalled on parents and caregivers to actively participate in this ‘vaccination’ aimed especially girls from 9 to 17 years old but that it will also have biologics of the regular scheme for those who need it.