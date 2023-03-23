Home News Girls and adolescents, to get vaccinated against HPV
News

Girls and adolescents, to get vaccinated against HPV

by admin
Girls and adolescents, to get vaccinated against HPV

This March 25 there will be a ‘vaccinatón’ for girls from 9 to 17 years old against him human papilloma virus, HPV. In Valledupar the process will be advanced by the Local Health Secretary from 8 am to 4 pm

The entity indicated that the invitation is for parents and caregivers of minors and who are in the age range described above, to approach health institutions and participate in this great day, whose main objective is to prevent through the vaccinecervical cancer. In addition, that the rest of the population can start, continue and complete the national vaccination scheme, in a timely manner and bring the boys and girls up to date, as well as reduce the risk of getting sick and dying from vaccine-preventable diseases.

In the municipality they will be enabled 14 vaccination posts located in public and private IPS in urban areas, and in rural areas in the health centers of Patillal, Aguas Blancas, Valencia and Mariangola.

will also be established 3 strategic points such as: traffic light at 23 on Avenida Fundación, traffic light on Avenida Los Militares through ‘the Corelca meshes’ and at the traffic light at Los Mayales Shopping Center during extended hours from 8 am to 4 pm

The local Secretary of Health, Holmer Jimenez Dittacalled on parents and caregivers to actively participate in this ‘vaccination’ aimed especially girls from 9 to 17 years old but that it will also have biologics of the regular scheme for those who need it.

See also  Six working groups from the Ministry of Water Resources went to Henan, Shaanxi and other places to assist in the response during the severe and complex autumn flood season

You may also like

Fastweb, Calcagno CEO leaves, Walter Renna in his...

Internment for a minor who participated in the...

Theft or necrophilia in the Timana cemetery?

Schiaparelli opens the first English flagship at Harrods

Mara members who extorted money and disguised it...

SEOS Energy receives capital for solar development

Estrella Galicia 0,0 is the official beer of...

Extortionists captured in Santa Ana

More than 59,000 digital IDs have been processed...

Elden Ring patch 1.09 out: Adds ray tracing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy