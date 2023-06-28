Home » Google Claims Next AI “Gemini” Will Be More Powerful Than ChatGPT From CoinTelegraph
Google Claims Next AI “Gemini” Will Be More Powerful Than ChatGPT From CoinTelegraph

Google Claims Next AI “Gemini” Will Be More Powerful Than ChatGPT From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Google claims that the upcoming “Gemini” AI will be more powerful than ChatGPT

DeepMind, Google’s (NASDAQ:) subsidiary engaged in artificial intelligence (AI), said its next AI system will be “better performing” than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. According to a Wired article, Demis Hassabis, chief executive officer of DeepMind, has stated that Gemini AI is a large language model (LLM) that uses text similar to ChatGPT processes, but that it will be equipped with new skills such as planning or problem solvingThe system will build on the technology and techniques used in AlphaGo, an early AI system developed by DeepMind in 2016.

“At a high level, Gemini can be viewed as combining some of the strengths of AlphaGo-type systems with the amazing linguistic capabilities of large models.”

He also hinted that there will be ‘new innovations’, which he deemed ‘quite interesting’. Gemini was first unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference in May, along with a number of other AI products. Cointelegraph reached out to DeepMind for further comments on Gemini’s AI development. Hassabis says Gemini is still months away from the official launch and that its development will cost tens or hundreds of millions of dollarsHe says he sees no reason why things they’re developing with Gemini shouldn’t work. In addition, DeepMind’s CEO stressed the “urgent” need for more research into the likely risks of more capable AI systems. Hassabis previously reported that we could see human-level AI emerge before 2033. The Gemini news comes shortly after Google launched its own AI chatbot Bard, which rivals OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT . However, Bard has encountered internal skepticism from former Google employees for “Society Concerns”Indeed, as is known, Google Bard has already been blocked from launching in the European Union due to Irish regulators who accused the company of failing to submit the necessary documentation.

Translation by Walter Rizzo

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

