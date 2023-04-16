Got talent? This is how the son of Fabián Corrales sings

In the middle of a celebration, the vallenato singer Fabián Corrales took his son Emanuel Fabián on stage to sing together the well-known song ‘She has everything’.

On social networks, Internet users have applauded the young man’s performance and among the comments you can read that Emanuel Fabián sounds “well tuned”.

According to the portal ‘Mi Bucara Vallenato’, the urumitero singer mentioned: “I can now retire. There’s my replacement.”

Just as Silvestre Dangond has sponsored his son, everything seems to indicate that Corrales will promote his heir’s career.

On social networks, Emanuel Fabián has published videos singing with his father and a year ago they released the single entitled “Hijo perdón”, a song that has an official video and has more than 27,000 views on YouTube.

THE COMPOSER

Fabián Corrales, born in Urumita, La Guajira, has a 35-year career, a time that has served to consolidate him as one of the greatest figures of the genre.

Despite having a degree in dentistry, Corrales always carried music in his heart. Hits such as ‘She has everything’, ‘La consentida’, ‘Tu norte soy yo’, ‘Vuélvete a ir’, among others, have been born from that talent.