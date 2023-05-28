Government enables 31 shelters due to the increase in activity of the Chaparrastique volcano – Diario La Página

The Government set up 31 shelters in the eastern part of the country as a preventive measure against the gradual increase in seismic activity and degassing of the Chaparrastique volcano, in the department of San Miguel.

The shelters are located as follows: In the department of La Unión nine have been installed, in Morazán six, in San Miguel five, in Usulután 10 and in San Vicente one.

These shelters have the capacity to guarantee shelter for 4,000 people with beds, medical attention, food and hydration.

“We have 31 shelters distributed in the departments of San Miguel, Usulután, La Unión, Morazán, and San Vicente in order to protect families in a dignified manner in the face of a possible emergency,” said the director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya.

Since last May 23, there has been a gradual increase in seismicity and degassing at the volcano. For this reason, the Government issued a notice to inform the nearby population about the associated risks.

Always giving priority to prevention, the Civil Protection delegates have carried out inspections at the La Piedrita farm, Conacastal canton, in Chinameca and at the La Piedrona farmhouse, in the Piedra Azul canton, in San Rafael Oriente.

Civil Protection is constantly monitoring the activity of the Chaparrastique volcano and recommends that, in the event of any emergency, citizens report it to the Emergency Operations Center (COE), through the telephone numbers 22810888 and 70703307.

“We recommend that the population maintain a minimum security perimeter of 2 kilometers in radius around the San Miguel volcano,” insisted the deputy director of the Fire Department, Erick Vásquez.