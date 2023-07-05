Governor denounces that they removed the logo of the Internship Pavilion built by the Governor’s Office of Alto Paraná

The logos of the Government of Alto Paraná were removed from the facade of the Inmate Pavilion of the District Hospital of Hernandarias.

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, denounced on the morning of this Tuesday (04), that people, until now unknown, intentionally removed the logo of the Governor’s Office of Alto Paraná, from the Inmate Pavilion of the Hernandarias Hospital. This work was built by the departmental institution and inaugurated in June of last year.

“We are in the Internship Pavilion of the Hernandarias Hospital. We had asked that all the supplies and intensive therapy that had been purchased for the fight against Covid-19 be brought to this location. We requested it by note last year. The Government made all this Pavilion. Now we come to find that the people of Itaipu took out our poster with the logo of the Alto Paraná Governor’s Office, ”he said, first.

He immediately noted that Itaipu, according to a sign installed in front of the Internship Pavilion, carried out a repair of G. 1,100 million, in the already built premises and with supplies and equipment already purchased. “Surely they wanted to cover up what we did. Sometimes one thinks of the director, of the president and perhaps they are middle managers, people we are going to investigate, who came to remove the frontal logos of the Government. The largest investment in the history of this hospital was made by the Government during my departmental administration. They want to forget us,” said González Vaesken.

He then commented: “Surely they are people who do not want us to shine. A real shame that we are going to request the intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office, because it is a patrimony, where it was spent for that. Hopefully the policy improves. And not because one did things well, the other comes to say that it is wrong, because it is not from my movement or my party, ”he reflected.

It should be remembered that, on June 13, 2022, the Internship Pavilion and administrative block were inaugurated, on the grounds of the Hernandarias District Hospital. The works were undertaken by the Government of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken administration, with an investment of more than G. 8,250 million. According to the data, it is one of the most important and emblematic constructions carried out in this administrative period of the governor of the tenth department, since it will be constituted in a modern sanitary space that will serve to cover medical assistance in the northern sector of the region, and , decongest care at the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este.

