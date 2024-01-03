Governor of Casanare took over part of the cabinet that will accompany him in his government – ​​news

In a formal ceremony held in the administrative building, the appointment and possession of office secretaries and some members of the cabinet of the Governor of Casanare, César Ortiz Zorro, was completed.

These are the officials appointed on the first day:

– Alfonso Cárdenas Silva – Planning Director

– Tatiana Chávez – Ministry of Health

– Neidy Oróstegui – Secretariat of Integration, Social Development and Women

– Julio Ramos Prieto – Government Secretariat

– Sofía Santafe – Legal Advisory Office

– Álvaro Rivera – Secretary of Infrastructure

– Diego Ardila – Secretary of Education

– Manuel Acero – Communications Advisory Office

– Doris Amanda Suárez – Secretary of the Treasury

– Aydee Soler – Private Secretary

– Adriana Alfonso – General Secretary

Over the course of the week, other appointments will be made to complete the work team.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

