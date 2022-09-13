Home News Grape festival of Caluso, the desire to have fun among districts and hamlets soul of the event
News

Grape festival of Caluso, the desire to have fun among districts and hamlets soul of the event

by admin
Grape festival of Caluso, the desire to have fun among districts and hamlets soul of the event
A moment of the party

Only the Rua had to give up its chariot. Folklore parades precede everything else even chronologically

CALUSO. The desire to return to party, in a spirit of sharing, is great for the groups of the Calusian districts and hamlets. Only the committee of the Rua district, the smallest in the “city of wine”, had to renounce both the preparation of the wagon and the participation in the grape palio. It is not a rhetorical exercise to say that without the contagious energy, without the colors of the districts and hamlets, without the magic of the nymph Albaluce, the party would lose a large slice of its charm. Without detracting from the wine promotion.

The neighborhood associations have their roots in the peasant culture that characterized Caluso until the beginning of the twentieth century with the arrival of the first large factory (the Buchi cotton mill). And, as historians tell us, even before the official start of the Grape Festival (23 September 1934), folkloric parades are organized in the village. A photograph shows the clock hands to 1923, when the Monday market, suspended during the First World War, was expanded. One of the floats was dedicated to Italy, personified for the occasion by a beautiful girl.

Until a few years ago, the Nymph Albaluce was also chosen among the queens of popular festivals. Now, however, the appointment is entrusted to the choice of the order of nymphs and the great council of the wine cupboard among girls between 18 and 30 years old. Each district has its own history and its colors.

See also  Coronavirus, the Sicily bulletin is back: 2,904 new cases and another 21 deaths

The lively events are kicked off by the Rua district, represented by the symbol of the wheel, and which owes its name to the French linguistic equivalent (rue); at the beginning of September it celebrates San Bartolomeo. All the others follow: the Pescarolo, once known as the war district, since in medieval times, being located outside the walls of the village, it was often a place of oppression and abuse, with the feast of San Rocco, by the new association Pescarolese. The hamlet of Vallo con San Grato. Rodallo with Santa Croce, Arè with San Michele. After the festival it will be the turn of the Rosario, which owes its name to the rusa (the canal de Brissac) that flows through the town; al Riva with garnet colors, with San Antonino, al Freta, symbolized by a rampant district, with San Clemente and alla Carolina with San Carlo. Among the oldest districts is the Freta, in the heart of the historic center of Caluso dominated by the Pizzasse. Now to carry on the tradition there is the committee coordinated by Carlo Borgia.

Leaving the center, the districts of Riva and Rosario meet. The Riva has an ad hoc association chaired by Marco Malvino and a renewed enthusiasm that leads them to organize other events during the year. The same is true for the lively hamlet of Rodallo, several times holder of the grape palio, which can count on the support of the Carc circle. Arè, Vallo and Carolina are also ready to set up the vejie piole with their gastronomic specialties.

See also  Magical parade of the Ivrea book: the political stop to Cosmo, then the green light

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Tragedy in the Treviso area: worker hit and...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Main...

Bim Gsp, digital systems against aqueduct leaks in...

Respecting teachers and attaching importance to education warms...

In Naples also 1,232 graduates for 500 garbage...

Elections 2022, the latest news today 13 September

Xi Jinping meets Putin?Xi Jinping’s first visit to...

Treviso, a physiotherapist for the rehabilitation of premature...

Jilin Province: Building a Firewall Together with a...

Genoa, Morandi trial, Autostrade: “No citation, we must...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy