Only the Rua had to give up its chariot. Folklore parades precede everything else even chronologically

CALUSO. The desire to return to party, in a spirit of sharing, is great for the groups of the Calusian districts and hamlets. Only the committee of the Rua district, the smallest in the “city of wine”, had to renounce both the preparation of the wagon and the participation in the grape palio. It is not a rhetorical exercise to say that without the contagious energy, without the colors of the districts and hamlets, without the magic of the nymph Albaluce, the party would lose a large slice of its charm. Without detracting from the wine promotion.

The neighborhood associations have their roots in the peasant culture that characterized Caluso until the beginning of the twentieth century with the arrival of the first large factory (the Buchi cotton mill). And, as historians tell us, even before the official start of the Grape Festival (23 September 1934), folkloric parades are organized in the village. A photograph shows the clock hands to 1923, when the Monday market, suspended during the First World War, was expanded. One of the floats was dedicated to Italy, personified for the occasion by a beautiful girl.

Until a few years ago, the Nymph Albaluce was also chosen among the queens of popular festivals. Now, however, the appointment is entrusted to the choice of the order of nymphs and the great council of the wine cupboard among girls between 18 and 30 years old. Each district has its own history and its colors.

The lively events are kicked off by the Rua district, represented by the symbol of the wheel, and which owes its name to the French linguistic equivalent (rue); at the beginning of September it celebrates San Bartolomeo. All the others follow: the Pescarolo, once known as the war district, since in medieval times, being located outside the walls of the village, it was often a place of oppression and abuse, with the feast of San Rocco, by the new association Pescarolese. The hamlet of Vallo con San Grato. Rodallo with Santa Croce, Arè with San Michele. After the festival it will be the turn of the Rosario, which owes its name to the rusa (the canal de Brissac) that flows through the town; al Riva with garnet colors, with San Antonino, al Freta, symbolized by a rampant district, with San Clemente and alla Carolina with San Carlo. Among the oldest districts is the Freta, in the heart of the historic center of Caluso dominated by the Pizzasse. Now to carry on the tradition there is the committee coordinated by Carlo Borgia.

Leaving the center, the districts of Riva and Rosario meet. The Riva has an ad hoc association chaired by Marco Malvino and a renewed enthusiasm that leads them to organize other events during the year. The same is true for the lively hamlet of Rodallo, several times holder of the grape palio, which can count on the support of the Carc circle. Arè, Vallo and Carolina are also ready to set up the vejie piole with their gastronomic specialties.