Great detail! Poncho Zuleta gave his girlfriend a luxurious Toyota

Great detail! Poncho Zuleta gave his girlfriend a luxurious Toyota

On the night of this Friday, February 24, THE PYLON he knew that the singer vallenato Zuleta Poncho gave him a truck Toyota Land Cruiser model 2023 to his young girlfriend María Laura Marriaga in the middle of her 32nd birthday.

The delivery was made at his farm, located in the vicinity of the Valledupar Livestock Fair. The gift was accompanied by a whole celebration. The truck is valued at more than $500 million.

It is worth mentioning that the Barranquillera began to appear on the social networks of ‘The golden lung’ in time of Carnival of Barranquilla. The artist even officially presented it at the concert that took place in the event center Golden Gate of Barranquilla.

