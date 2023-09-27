Home » Greater investment in digital security
Greater investment in digital security

EXPECTED increase the number of security threats faced by companies in Colombia, according to the “World Security Report” published by G4S.

In Colombia, it stands out that 36% of respondents consider unauthorized access to company data or networks as the threat with the highest probability of occurrence for internal security, the highest average in Latin America, and higher than the global averages ( 36%) and regional (29%).

Faced with this, Mauricio GutierrezCountry Manager of G4S in Colombia, said: “Given the current context of Colombia, adopting and investing in security technology will be absolutely vital to protect people and property in the country. This is what is needed today to get ahead “To adapt to changing threats and navigate a complex environment. Ultimately, these measures will help reduce security risks and internal and external threats that companies face.”

He points out that “the most important thing now is to make progress in improving additional training for security officers to ensure that we have the necessary skills and people who know the technology well and who are willing to adopt new ways of working, while while guaranteeing maximum security of operations.”

In this climate of expectations, 95% of CSOs said they are budgeting for exposure to at least one insider threat for the next year. Regarding external threats to physical security, 98% expect an increase for the same period.

In anticipation of increased security threats, security budgets are expected to increase significantly, according to 58% of Colombian CSOs. This figure is higher, although close, than that of Mexico (56%), and significantly higher than that of Argentina (36%) and Chile (27%). It is also higher than the world and regional average (46% and 49%, respectively).

