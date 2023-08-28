Guangxi Braces for Heavy Rainfall as New Round of Rain Approaches

Guangxi Braces for Heavy Rainfall as Typhoon “Sura” Gains Strength

Guangxi, a province in southern China, is about to face a new round of rainstorms as Typhoon “Sura” intensifies and moves closer to the region. According to the Guangxi Meteorological Observatory, from August 27th to 29th, the province will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to receive local heavy rain.

The upcoming rainfall is attributed to the influence of a high-altitude trough, shear line, and cold air. Cities such as Hechi, Liuzhou, Guilin, and Baise have already been hit by moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds. Other areas have experienced mostly cloudy conditions with occasional showers or thunderstorms, leading to local heavy rain.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi, will be cloudy with showers or thunderstorms on the 27th. The temperature is expected to range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, with a southeast wind blowing at a speed of 1-2. On the 28th, the southern counties of Nanning will experience moderate to heavy rain, while the northern counties will face light to moderate rainfall.

While Guangxi prepares for heavy rain, the northwest Pacific Ocean is dealing with two typhoons simultaneously. Typhoon “Sura” has recently strengthened into a strong typhoon and is expected to orbit the eastern ocean of Luzon Island from the 27th to the 29th, gradually increasing in intensity. It is likely to reach super typhoon level in the future. Meanwhile, Typhoon “Dawei” is quickly moving northwestward towards Japan, with little change in intensity.

The interaction between “Sura” and “Dawei” has created a tropical disturbance between them. Once “Dawei” moves further away, this disturbance will have enough room to develop, possibly evolving into the 11th typhoon of the season, named “Hai Anemone.” The favorable sea temperature and atmospheric conditions could lead to the formation of a powerful super typhoon. However, the exact path and intensity of “Hai Anemone” are still uncertain, requiring continued monitoring from meteorologists.

Looking ahead, Guangxi may experience the outer bands of Typhoon “Sura” and could see some impact from the storm’s air conditioner external unit from August 31st to September 1st. The region will largely see cloudy to sunny skies during this period. As authorities monitor the situation closely, residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

