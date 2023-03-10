Home News Guide for the defense of women’s rights in access to justice launched attorney – news
News

Guide for the defense of women’s rights in access to justice launched attorney – news

by admin
Guide for the defense of women’s rights in access to justice launched attorney – news

Document defines guidelines to overcome the barriers faced by women victims and prosecuted.

Before the National Gender Commission of the Judicial Branch, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, launched the
“Guide to Criminal Intervention of the Public Ministry in Defense of Women’s Rights”, a support tool for criminal intervention in cases of gender-based violence, which allows officials to promote judicial decisions free of prejudice and stereotypesguaranteeing access to justice for women and avoiding their re-victimization.

In her speech, within the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, which took place on March 8, the attorney stressed that this guide, built in coordination with the Ombudsman of Bogotá, contributes to reducing institutional gender violence and eradicating discriminatory practices that have been replicated systematically, which makes it possible to restore women’s confidence in justice, in public institutions and in protection and care systems.


The head of the Public Ministry reiterated her Concern at the various figures released by the control entity that show the increase and persistence of structural violence against women, Reporting in 2022, 614 cases of femicide and so far in 2023, 28 victims of this crime, a panorama that implies the need for more and better practices in favor of equality and against discrimination based on sex and gender.

See also  The temperature of the Jiangnan Cheng cooling center hits a new low

You may also like

FORMEZ PA against discrimination, the e-learning platform is...

Miraculous salvation in the vehicle that rolled over...

Aída Merlano must be detained in Bogotá for...

Cloud, configuration errors in almost all companies

Fitch raises its 2023 growth forecast for the...

Italy – Israel, first Economic Forum for Italian...

Ligue 1/J27: Bradley Barcola twice decisive, allows OL...

Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives held...

The 5 best books on Lapland

Community approach: Integrated Health is becoming better known...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy