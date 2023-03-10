Document defines guidelines to overcome the barriers faced by women victims and prosecuted.

Before the National Gender Commission of the Judicial Branch, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, launched the

“Guide to Criminal Intervention of the Public Ministry in Defense of Women’s Rights”, a support tool for criminal intervention in cases of gender-based violence, which allows officials to promote judicial decisions free of prejudice and stereotypesguaranteeing access to justice for women and avoiding their re-victimization.

In her speech, within the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, which took place on March 8, the attorney stressed that this guide, built in coordination with the Ombudsman of Bogotá, contributes to reducing institutional gender violence and eradicating discriminatory practices that have been replicated systematically, which makes it possible to restore women’s confidence in justice, in public institutions and in protection and care systems.

The head of the Public Ministry reiterated her Concern at the various figures released by the control entity that show the increase and persistence of structural violence against women, Reporting in 2022, 614 cases of femicide and so far in 2023, 28 victims of this crime, a panorama that implies the need for more and better practices in favor of equality and against discrimination based on sex and gender.