Guide to the latest trends for double curtains in the living room — idealista/news

Il stay it is a fundamental space in the house, where we spend most of our free time and receive guests. Therefore, it is essential to have a welcoming environment furnished according to the latest trends. In this context, the double curtains they are an increasingly popular solution for adding a touch of style and functionality to your living room. These are made up of two layers of fabric: one lighter and more transparent and the other heavier and opaque. This combination offers a number of advantages, such as the possibility of adjust the amount of light and protect privacycreating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

How should the double curtains be put up?

Install and arrange the double curtains in the living room it is very simple. First, it is important to choose the right type of support for your curtains, which can be a double rod or a rail. Both options have their advantages: the double rods are more decorative and offer greater freedom in arranging the curtains, while the tracks are more discreet and allow for a smoother glide.

Once you’ve chosen your support, it’s time to take the measurements of your window and decide on the length of the curtains. For a more elegant and refined effect, it is recommended that the outer tent touches the floor, while the inner tent can be slightly shorter. Furthermore, it is important to consider the width of the curtains, which must be at least double the width of the window to ensure adequate coverage and a harmonious appearance.

As for the arrangement of the double curtains, there are several options depending on your style and personal preferences. Here are some ideas to inspire you:

Classic style: place the sheer curtain in the center and the opaque curtain on the sides, creating a symmetrical and elegant opening.Modern style: fix the sheer curtain on one side and the opaque curtain on the other, achieving a more dynamic and contemporary effect.

Curtains for the living room – the best materials

Not all curtains are the same: for this reason it is important to carefully choose the materials with which they are made. Some of the most popular for double curtains are:

Lino: a natural and breathable fabric, ideal for hot and humid environments. Linen gives an elegant and refined look to curtains, and is available in a wide variety of colors and textures.Seta: a luxurious and soft to the touch material, perfect for adding a touch of sophistication to your living room. Silk is sensitive to light and humidity, so it is advisable to use it in combination with a more resistant fabric.Polyester: a durable and easy-to-clean synthetic fabric, suitable for rooms with children or pets. Polyester offers a wide variety of colors and designs, and is an economical and practical solution for double blinds.Velvet: a soft and luxuriant material, ideal for creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere in your living room. Velvet is available in different thicknesses and colors, and can be combined with sheer fabrics.

Some tips for choosing living room curtains

Despite the advice, it is very common to be dumbfounded in front of the vast choice of tents offered on the market. This is why it is essential to order and evaluate rationally each feature of the product you would like to purchase.

First of all, it is important to consider it stile of your stay. Double curtains must be in harmony with the existing decor, whether it is a classic, modern or minimalist style. Also, take into account the size and shape of the windows, as well as the arrangement of the furniture, to ensure an aesthetically pleasing and functional result.

Il color of the curtains is another crucial aspect. It is advisable to opt for shades that integrate with the color of the walls and other decorative elements in the room. Neutral shades, such as white, gray or beige, are always a safe choice, but don’t hesitate to experiment with bolder colors or original patterns if you want to add some personality to your space.

Finally, evaluate the quality of the materials and the ease of maintenance of the double blinds. It is preferable to choose resistant and durable fabrics, which are easy to clean and do not deteriorate quickly with use and exposure to sunlight.

