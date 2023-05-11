Home » Gustavo Petro orders the increase in the salaries of soldiers
Gustavo Petro orders the increase in the salaries of soldiers

Gustavo Petro orders the increase in the salaries of soldiers

The first president intends to promote his policy so that joint forces are exercised that result in the ddestruction of the illegal economies that have taken over various territories in the country.

Likewise, with the increase in salaries, it is intended that corruption in the high police and military commands be minimized, Petro expressed it.

Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector:

President Gustavo Petro announced the salary agreement reached by his Government with the majority of the public sector union organizations that participate in the negotiating table for state workers. It should be noted that the increase of 14.62% is equivalent to double last year (7.26%).

“This is the salary agreement reached for the public sector: 14.62% for the year 2023 retroactive to January 1 and for 2024 CPI 2023+1.6%. It is the largest increase in the history of collective bargaining in the public sector, ”Gustavo Petro assured through his official Twitter account.

In this regard, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, stressed that “this increase will benefit more than 1,324,000 workers of the country’s State entities. Once again it is shown that in the Government of Change, everything is possible through social dialogue, an effective tool that enriches the debate to reach agreements and I thank the negotiating team made up of 37 unions for their commitment to achieve this great arrangement”.

