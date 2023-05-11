Data without pathos: Crying Duslo with record results and profits | Economy | .a week

duslo is a good example of a company that needs congratulations instead of help. Bravo to the excellent results for 2022. If the shareholders were able to share the record profits to a greater extent with the employees, they would be a good example of a “caring company.”

Very likely, and based on the available numbers, they are stingy even for more detailed numbers, which are behind the success and more than 20 times the profit compared to last year. But they are also tight-fisted about the numbers on employee benefits.

Anyway, they made money selling cheaply bought electricity, which was, in truth, an excellent management move. Crying with trade unions and with the mayor of Šala over the hopeless situation in September 2022 and then posting record sales, profits, cash flow and results “does not add up.”

Many flew in and even RTVS joined in with a heartbreaking report with thousands of layoffs on the pavement.

However, everything is different and that is why we analyzed the results published at finstate and put them in the context of the necessary energy assistance from the state.

Rather, the companies that bought expensive electricity from Duslo, because it appeared on the market, deserved the help. But even they didn’t get it in the 4th quarter. The state very likely missed the opportunity to help where it was needed. “He who gives quickly, gives twice” also applied in the previous crisis with the virus. We did not learn our lesson, and neighboring and distant European countries bypassed us and helped much more, earlier and directly where needed.

We have a chance to repair. Lets go. It is also about the future of our factories, companies, products and services. A handful of sense, please.

More in Ivan Bošňák’s article on the Dátabezpátos website.

