Pixel 7a is official in Italy with a launch promo [prezzo, specifiche, data] • Techzilla

During Google’s I/O 2023 event, several new features and two long-awaited devices were presented: Pixel 7a e Pixel Fold they are official. Unfortunately, at least for the moment, only the Pixel 7a will arrive in Italy and not the new Pixel Fold. In fact, the new mid-range of Mountain View can already be purchased in Italia directly on the Google Store or on Amazon.it.

Pixel 7a

The device is equipped with display OLED da 6,1 pollici FHD+ with refresh rate up to 90Hz, under the body we find the processor Tensor G2 – the same as the top range Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – supported by the Titan M2 security co-processor. This also makes it possible for owners of the new Pixel 7a to access the features Pixel Speech such as voice translation, audio recording, typing using the Google Assistant, and voicemail transcription in the Messages app. They debut for the first time on a Pixel A lo smartphone unlocking via Face Unlock and the ricarica wireless.

The beating heart is made up of Tensor G2 processor already seen in action on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Alongside it are 8 GB in RAM to ensure uncompromising performance. 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, Wi-Fi 6E and the usual full range of sensors complete the equipment.

DATA SHEET

display: OLED 6.1″ FHD+ 1080×2400, 20:9, 429ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, AOD with Summary and Now Playing functions, contrast >1.000.000:1, HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

memory: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128GB interna UFS 3.1

unlock: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

safety: Gogle One VPN included, Google end-to-end, Tensor security core, Titan M2 and Trusty chips, Phishing and Malware protection, Private Compute Core, Android System Intelligence

updates: minimum 5 years of security updates

minimum 5 years of security updates OS: Android 13

audio: stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise canceller

resistence: IP67

dual SIM: nano SIM + eSIM

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS cameras: anteriore: 13MP, pixel da 1,12μm, f/2,2, FF, FOV 95° posteriori: Main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer, 0.8μm pixels, f/1.89, 80° FOV, 1/1.73″ sensor 13MP ultra wide angle, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2, FOV 120°, lens correction, Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus OIS, EIS video fino 4K a 30/60fps

drums: 4,385mAh, 18W charging, Qi certified for wireless charging, up to 24 hours of battery life (72 hours with extreme energy saving)

dimensions and weight: 152×72,9x9mm per 193,5g

colors: Anthracite grey, Sky blue, Ice white, Coral (Google Store exclusive)

material: Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, 3D thermoformed composite back with tactile alloy frame and camera compartment, aluminum shell from 100% recycled material, packaging from 99% plastic-free materials

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Pixel 7a is available now at a price of 509 euro on the Google Store and Amazon in the colors black, white, blue and coral.

The latter is exclusive to the Google Store. From today and until May 22nd by purchasing Pixel 7a on Amazon you will receive one of the four Buds A earphone models of your choice for freenew light blue variant included.

