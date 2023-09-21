Hangzhou Airport Prepares for Peak Arrival of Asian Delegations for the Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Hangzhou Asian Games Welcomes Delegates from 35 Countries and Regions at Hangzhou Airport

As the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games approaches, Hangzhou Airport is preparing to welcome a peak number of arrivals in a single day. On September 21, more than 3,200 Asian-related personnel from delegations representing 35 countries and regions will arrive at Hangzhou Airport.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport, as the official entry and exit port for the Asian Games, has guaranteed a total of 488 inbound flights involving Asia. These flights will transport athletes, Olympic Committee members, technical officials, media personnel, broadcasters, and other event officials from various countries and regions. In total, there will be more than 5,890 personnel involved in these flights. On September 21, Hangzhou Airport will guarantee 18 inbound flights and nearly 900 Asian-related personnel within one hour.

To ensure smooth operations during the peak hours, the Arrival and Departure Command Center of the event headquarters has implemented various measures. They have collected information in advance through the arrival and departure management system, and analyzed the flow of personnel and materials using visual charts. The center has increased the number of “Asian Games dedicated lanes” from four to six to eight and deployed over 120 foreign language volunteers to improve service capabilities.

Li Jun, deputy commander of the arrival and departure command center, stated, “We predicted through the system that there would be peak inbound passenger flow on September 20, 21, and 22 before the opening ceremony. To this end, we have analyzed possible congestion points and increased channels and personnel to ensure the smooth movement of Asian Games personnel.”

Digital technology has played a crucial role in enhancing arrival and departure services. The arrival and departure management system and event personnel itinerary information analysis system rely on data sharing to collect customer group information in advance. This enables dynamic tracking and real-time analysis of arrival and departure data. Airport customs also integrates multiple links, such as health declaration verification and hand luggage machine inspection, to achieve a seamless supervision process. The border inspection station predicts customs clearance traffic in advance and utilizes electronic verification of identity registration cards for quick customs clearance.

In addition to personnel management, the Arrival and Departure Command Center has also coordinated with the airport to strengthen luggage loading and unloading support. They have designed special luggage trolleys with guardrails to improve loading capacity and efficiency for oversized baggage.

Hangzhou Airport has not only catered to personnel and luggage but has also made arrangements for the arrival of competition horses. A special team for horse transportation was established in advance, ensuring that 47 racehorses successfully entered the country and cleared customs. Hangzhou Airport and customs set up a dedicated customs clearance site for horses and deployed tractors and forklifts for loading and unloading.

China Eastern Airlines has played a significant role in providing transportation for Asia-related participants. On September 21, they expected to protect 366 people related to Asia, with 304 entering from Hangzhou alone. They have already protected a total of 1,089 people involved in competitions and carried over 30 pieces of special luggage for various events.

To ensure smooth operations, China Eastern has formulated comprehensive service guarantee plans and emergency response plans. They have provided support for environmental cleaning, site planning, transfer services, airport guidance, passenger ticketing, and baggage delivery. China Eastern Airlines Zhejiang Branch has established a support working group to provide 24-hour ground service support for the arrival and departure of personnel involved in the Asian Games.

In terms of Air Traffic Control, the Zhejiang Air Traffic Control Bureau has further improved their support command system for the Asian Games. They have actively promoted airspace coordination and ensured the safety and smoothness of air transportation for the Games. The control department has strengthened the on-duty support force, while the equipment department has increased inspections and emergency response procedures. The meteorological department is providing special services to improve the quality of aviation meteorological services during complex weather conditions.

Overall, Hangzhou Airport and various agencies have made extensive preparations to handle the influx of delegates for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Their efforts involve advanced technologies, comprehensive planning, and coordinated support to ensure a successful and smooth event.

