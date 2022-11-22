His heart stopped about a year and eight months after the car accident that happened in the late afternoon of March 29, 2021, along via Cal San Michele in Cimadolmo. Ivo Bonacin, 51, died on Saturday night of cardiac arrest at the “Dal Monego” service center in Oderzo.

The accident

The accident had occurred while he was riding his Mv Agusta motorcycle along via Cal San Michele in Cimadolmo and was on his way home. Bonacin had just recovered from Covid and was returning home to the doctor, where he had gone to get the certificate to return to work.

It was around 18.25 on Monday 29 March when, for reasons that were never clarified, he skidded as he came out of a curve, going straight into a vineyard and knocking down some concrete posts. He was transported by helicopter to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso, then went to the Oderzo hospital, finally to the Oras high rehabilitation hospital in Motta di Livenza. After a period of recovery, he was transferred to the “Dal Monego” residence in Oderzo.

“He understood and responded”

«He had also recovered quite well, he was able to speak. He understood me and replied », explains his mother Elena, «My son had gone off the road while he was returning home on his motorbike. He went off the road suddenly and, because of that bad accident, he had become brain damaged. He remembered nothing of the causes of the skid. The findings had been made by the local inter-municipal police of Cimadolmo.»

«At the time various hypotheses were made but no certainties: from the depression in the asphalt, to the animal that would have cut him off. But he didn’t remember any of it. However, he was recovering from his hospital journey. Instead, on Saturday he had a cardiac arrest. It’s hard to get over this pain. Parents should not survive the death of their children», concludes the mother Elena.

The other son

In 1993, the other eldest son, Rudy, 26, also died in the family. Ivo Bonacin, after attending middle school in Cimadolmo, had started ITIS in Conegliano, but then immediately found work as a factory worker in the wood sector. Subsequently he left for Germany, where he worked as an employee for about twenty years in an ice cream parlor near Hamburg.

There he had built a family and had a son. For five years he had returned to live in via Castellana, in Stabiuzzo, in the house of his parents, an esteemed family. He had again found work in a wood company, as a trusted worker and department manager.

The condolences of the community

Mayor Giovanni Ministeri expresses his condolences, closeness and affection to the family also on behalf of the municipal administration. Ivo leaves behind his 28-year-old son David, who lives with his mother in Germany. He also leaves his mother Elena, father Ferruccio, grandmother Antonia, uncles, cousins ​​and all relatives. The funeral will be celebrated on Thursday at 3 pm in the church of Cimadolmo. He will be buried in the Cimadolmo cemetery. Rosario tonight at 19.30 in the church of Stabiuzzo.