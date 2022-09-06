Meduno

He had launched with paragliding, his great passion. He had chosen one of the most popular destinations in Europe for the practice of this sport, Mount Valinis, in the Municipality of Meduno. But despite the great experience and the hundreds of flights carried out, a technical problem, or perhaps an incorrect maneuver, made him fall on the slope from a height of about sixty meters. Thus lost his life René Michiel Schreuder, 71, married, retired, born in Haarlem in the Netherlands and lived between the Netherlands and Austria, who died in the accident that took place shortly after 2 pm on Tuesday 6 September.

