Time marches with sonorous steps, engraving a solid mark. On the journey to realize your dreams, there are always important milestones.

On October 16, 2022, the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was grandly opened.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In the warm applause, General Secretary Xi Jinping walked to the report table, on behalf of the 19th Central Committee, to report to the conference.

Xi Jinping said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching toward the goal of the second century of struggle. . The theme of the conference is: hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, carry forward the spirit of building the great party, be confident and self-improvement, keep upright and innovate, work hard and forge ahead bravely, in order to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, We will work together to fully advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

A steady and loud voice resounded in the auditorium of ten thousand people.

Xi Jinping said that in the past ten years, we have experienced three major events of great practical significance and far-reaching historical significance to the cause of the party and the people: first, ushering in the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; second, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era; third, Complete the historical task of fighting poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and achieve the first centenary goal.

On October 16, villagers watched the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shibadong Village, Shuanglong Town, Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province.

Thousands of miles away in the hinterland of the Wuling Mountains, villagers from Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province, and county and township party members and cadres are also listening to the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“The conference report is inspiring and very exciting.”

“I was very excited, very moved.”

“I’m very excited.”

In Shibadong Village, Xiangxi, Hunan, Ma Huihuang (left), the poverty alleviation team leader of Shibadong Village, and Shi Linjiao (middle), a returning college student, live broadcast to promote local specialties (photo taken on May 15, 2020).

Ten years, a moment in the long history, the villagers in Shibadong Village have experienced earth-shaking changes. As the first place for “targeted poverty alleviation”, it has achieved a transformation from deep poverty to high-quality poverty alleviation to embarking on a new journey of rural revitalization.

Tian Xiao, the first secretary of Shibadong Village in the village, said: “In the past ten years, the industry has developed, the income of the common people has increased, and their pockets have expanded. They have been lifted out of poverty and single, and the mental outlook of the common people has undergone earth-shaking changes. .”

Over the past ten years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the whole Party, the whole army, the people of all ethnic groups in the country, adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthroughs, and achieved a series of landmark achievements. Withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., the cause of the party and the country has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes, and pushed my country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

“In the past ten years, I have witnessed and experienced the high-quality development of the port. Now, the logistics advantages of the channel and its attractiveness to foreign trade sources have gradually emerged.” said Wei Luqing, deputy chief of the comprehensive business section of Guangxi Qinzhou Port Customs.

“Because of the party’s immigration and relocation policy, we moved away from the mountains. Because of the nourishment of the Yellow River, we developed our industry, took off the ‘poor hat’, and moved towards a well-off society.” The Party Branch of Hongde Village, Hongsibao District, Wuzhong City, Ningxia Secretary Ren Jun said with emotion.

“In the past ten years, our production has become more and more intelligent and automated.” Zhang Huaihong, an electric welder of XCMG’s large-tonnage cranes, felt the benefits of high-quality development.

The world-renowned achievements of the party and the country in the past 10 years in the new era are not only an extraordinary answer to perseverance, but also a historic victory that shines in the annals of history.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the great achievements of the new era are made by the party and the people through hard work and struggle!

Seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation is the original mission of the Chinese Communists.

Facing the new era and new journey, Xi Jinping pointed out that from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. .

The party spirit is always connected with the people’s heart.

In the past ten years, the general secretary has walked on rugged mountain roads, visited remote outposts, sat on the kang head of fellow villagers, waded through the stagnant water in the port during the rainy season, held symposiums on the courtyard dam, listened to public sentiments, and conducted in-depth investigation and research. , to fulfill its commitment to the people with its footprints all over the land of China.

Xi Jinping said that the country is the people, and the people are the country. The Communist Party of China leads the people to fight and defend the country and guard the hearts of the people. Governing the country is constant, benefiting the people. To benefit the people is the essential requirement of establishing a party for the public and governing for the people. We must insist on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood in the process of development, encourage joint efforts to create a better life, and continuously realize the people’s yearning for a better life.

A firm voice exudes inspiring power.

Zheng Zhiming, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said: “I am very encouraged. I feel that the goal of building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way with the general secretary and the Party Central Committee will surely be realized quickly.”

“At the scene, I was moved by the warm and lasting applause in the Great Hall of the People. This is the warm expectation of the delegates for the grand blueprint described in the report.” Che Feifei, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, told reporters.

On August 10, the 2022 World 5G Conference opened in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

This applause is also the voice of more than 96 million Communist Party members and more than 1.4 billion people.

“I feel confident and proud of living in such a great era,” said Zhang Jinhua, Secretary of the Party Branch of Hetang Yuese Residential Area, Yi’an District, Tongling City, Anhui Province.

“The general secretary said that the Communist Party of China leads the people to fight and defend the country, and it is the heart of the people. Therefore, we have more confidence and determination to do our own things well.” A villager in Huamao Village, Zunyi City, Guizhou Province Wang Zhiqiang is very energetic.

“At the critical moment of the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal, we deeply feel the great responsibility. Only by striving can we live up to the times.” Li Wanjun, Senior Technician of CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicle Co., Ltd. Feel the mission on your shoulders.

“As young people, we will also unswervingly listen to the party’s words, follow the party’s words, embrace dreams, be down-to-earth, and strive to write a chapter of youth in the torrent of the new era.” Tang Yiting, an employee of Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., showed the power of youth.

History has left a trail of progress, and a more brilliant chapter is unfolding in the future.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the party has created a century-old great cause with great struggles, and it will certainly be able to create new great achievements with new great struggles. The whole Party, the whole army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite closely around the Party Central Committee, keep in mind that empty talk will mislead the country, and hard work will rejuvenate the country. Unity and struggle for the great rejuvenation of the nation!

