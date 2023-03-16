Compared to Monday, heating oil prices in the federal states have fallen between 0.7 euros and 2.0 euros. In at least 8 federal states, the heating oil prices are below the mark of 100 euros per 100 liters this Wednesday. Purchasing activity had decreased drastically after observing the heating oil portals. Heating oil is currently cheapest in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Bavaria and Lower Saxony, heating oil costs the most today.

However, the regional price differences remain small. The difference between the most expensive (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and the cheapest federal state (North Rhine-Westphalia) is currently only 5.2 euros per 100 liters. If you buy 3000 liters of heating oil, that makes a price difference of 156 euros per 100 liters.

On Wednesday morning (March 15), heating oil prices in North Rhine-Westphalia were 97.4 euros per 100 liters, 0.7 euros lower than on Monday, according to surveys by the industry service esyoil. In Hamburg, consumers have to pay 98.2 euros today, 0.9 euros less than on Monday.

Heating oil is the most expensive today in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania at 102.6 euros – 0.7 euros less than on Monday. In Bavaria, the asking price was 102.2 euros per 100 liters, 1.4 euros lower than on Monday.