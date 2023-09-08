High-quality production test machine to improve the study conditions in the field of circuit test and design over…

TUCcurrent studies

On September 7, 2023, representatives of Elmos Semiconductor SE presented a test machine for the future qualification of highly sought-after specialists for the semiconductor industry to the professorship for circuit and system design at Chemnitz University of Technology

With the T2000 IPS donated by Elmos Semiconductor SE (on the right in the picture), the course of study in the field of circuit testing and design can be expanded to include further practical aspects in the future. Markus Boll (left) and Volker Fabiunke (2nd from left) from Elmos handed over the device in the presence of Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Further Education at the TUC (r.), to Prof. Dr. Ulrich Heinkel. Photo: Jacob Müller With the donated machine, students in the field of circuit testing and design will be able to try out test programs for microchips in a practical way. Photo: Jacob Mueller

On September 7, 2023, company representatives from Elmos Semiconductor SE presented the “Advantest T2000”, a high-quality test machine for semiconductor production, as a donation to the professorship for circuit and system design at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC). The machine was presented in the presence of Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Further Education at the TUC, to Prof. Dr. Ulrich Heinkel, holder of the professorship for circuit and system design.

Among other things, the device enables students at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology of the TUC to try out programs for comprehensive testing of chips under practical conditions. In semiconductor production, the chips are put through their paces under great time pressure during production – for example by controlling all functions and checking their functionality. This step is essential for quality assurance and thus the subsequent use in smartphones, screens or in electromobility, among other things. The faster this step is completed, the more efficiently production runs.

“We used the T2000 IPS as a laboratory test machine and in production. Thanks to this donation, students in the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology at the TUC are gaining an insight into how test engineers think and work,” says Markus Boll, test development engineer at Elmos Semiconductor SE, with whom the professorship for circuit and system design has enjoyed a long-standing partnership . “We especially wish the professorship for circuit and system design under the direction of Prof. Dr. Ulrich Heinkel have fun testing and practical training,” adds Volker Fabiunke, Director Test Development at Elmos.

“This example of close cooperation between business and science shows how the study and research conditions at our university can be further improved with the help of practice partners. This enables the qualification of urgently needed specialists, in this case for the semiconductor industry, at a high level,” says Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze from the TUC.

“The test machine handed over today supplements the equipment in our test laboratory and offers the opportunity to create even more practical study conditions directly on site and thus to improve the quality of our courses in the fields of microelectronics and microsystems technology and to further develop the studies in this area,” says Prof. Dr . Ulrich Heinkel.

Further information Issued by Matthias Sauppe, Chair of Circuit and System Design, telephone +49 (0)371 531-39791, e-mail matthias.sauppe@etit.tu-chemnitz.de.

Matthias Fejes

07.09.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.