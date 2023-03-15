Home News High speed and free! The 2023 Ching Ming Festival holiday notice is here: 1 day off without adjustment–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
In the blink of an eye, it is halfway through March, and there is still more than half a month before the next holiday——Ching Ming Festival, so how many days are off for Qing Ming Festival, do you need to take a rest?

Today, the official announcement of the 2023 Ching Ming Festival holiday arrangement:April 5th (Wednesday) is a one-day holiday. Unlike previous years, there is no need to adjust the holiday this year for Ching Ming Festival.

Students who have annual leave can choose to take two days off on April 3 (Monday), April 4 (Tuesday) or April 6 (Thursday), April 7 (Friday), which can form a 5-day Small holidays, of course, if there is no annual leave, there is no need to ask for personal leave to make up for the holiday.

In addition, according to the “Implementation Plan for Exemption of Small Passenger Car Tolls on Major Holidays”, during the four national statutory holidays of Spring Festival, Ching Ming Festival, Labor Day and National Day,Small passenger cars with 7 seats and below enjoy the free-passing policy on high speed.

This year’s Ching Ming Festival holiday is 1 day,Therefore, the high-speed free time is only on April 5th, and the specific time is from 0:00 on April 5th to 24:00 on April 5th.

What needs to be reminded is that although there is only one day of vacation, there should be many people who choose short-distance self-driving tours. It is recommended that you avoid peak hours and travel at the wrong time.

