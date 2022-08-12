Source title: High temperature and rainfall have a certain impact on Beijing’s recent vegetable prices, “big vegetable basket” is trying to stabilize vegetable prices

The high temperature and rainfall a few days ago had a certain impact on the vegetable supply in Beijing. On the 11th, the weighted average price of vegetables in Beijing Xinfadi Market was 3.21 yuan per kilogram, up 7.4% from the beginning of the month. In the vegetable pepper trading area of ​​Xinfadi Market, stall owner Wang Xingjun just sent away a buyer. "The wholesale price of ordinary vegetable peppers ranges from 1.2 yuan to 1.3 yuan per catty. The 'thin yellow skin' from Shandong, which is what we call bell peppers, is very popular, and the wholesale price can reach 3.5 yuan per catty. The price of screw peppers can reach 3.5 yuan per catty. 3.8 yuan per catty." Speaking of vegetable peppers, Wang Xingjun is righteous, and he still has a small number of vegetable peppers in stock at his booth. "I bought 60,000 kilograms today, and the price is relatively stable and has not risen." Wang Xingjun said: "In response to the market's call, the purchase volume has increased." Like peppers, tomatoes have also seen an uptick in entry. In the tomato trading area, in addition to the trucks parked on both sides, a row of trucks full of tomatoes was also parked in the middle of the passage. "The wholesale price is about six or seven cents per catty, and the quality is a little bit better." A merchant told reporters that ordinary tomatoes are sold in large quantities and their prices are relatively stable. The increase in the market volume of more storable vegetables such as peppers and tomatoes is a measure for the Xinfadi market to ensure supply and stabilize prices. Yesterday, the market volume of vegetables in Xinfadi market was 18,000 tons, and the weighted average price was 3.21 yuan per kilogram, an increase of 7.4% from 2.99 yuan per kilogram on August 1. Zhang Yuelin, general manager of Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market, introduced that in August, especially the high temperature and rainy weather in the past few days, affected the supply of vegetables in the market. "In July and August, the Beijing market mainly supplies cold vegetables from the north, and the production areas are in northern Hebei, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia and other places. These areas are basically affected by rainfall, and the growth of some vegetables, especially leafy vegetables, is affected by high temperature and high temperature. Affected by the wet environment, there have been stagnation or even rotten roots, and the tight supply of leafy vegetables has raised the overall price. Due to the problem of the vegetable growth cycle, the situation of tight supply of leafy vegetables and high prices will continue for a period of time." In order to maximize supply and stabilize prices, Xinfadi Market coordinated the vegetable planting bases in Shandong and southern Hebei, increased the supply of vegetables in Beijing by submarkets, and coordinated with merchants to increase the supply of storable vegetables to ensure the total supply of vegetables and stabilize prices. , the weighted average price increase of vegetables was controlled at about 7%. In addition, in order to reduce the impact of high temperature weather on the preservation of vegetables, Xinfadi Market has increased the production of ice plants, with an average daily ice production of no less than 1,000 tons, helping vegetables to "cool down" and reduce losses.

