Hitman network falls in Cali led by five brothers

After a joint operation between the Dijín and the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, 22 members of a dangerous hit-man network in Cali, which was led by five brothers, were captured. The dismantling of the criminal group occurred after 10 months of investigation, in which several uniformed officers infiltrated the network and carried out follow-up missions to the leaders in three communes of the city and two municipalities of Valle del Cauca.

To dismantle the organization of homicides, 20 search procedures and 18 arrest warrants were necessary, executed in communes 10, 15, and 18 of Cali, as well as in the municipalities of Candelaria and Yumbo (Valle del Cauca). Criminals also engaged in drug trafficking.

After the captures, the authorities confirmed the capture of five brothers, who would be the leaders of the network. “Five people with a first degree of consanguinity, known in the criminal world as ‘Leimar’, ‘Diego’, ‘Diana’, ‘Tania’ and ‘Oscar’ were in charge of coordinating criminal actions with those that especially affected the tranquility of the inhabitants in the Meléndez, Las Palmas and La Arboleda neighborhoods, south of the city,” said the Cali Metropolitan Police.

The criminal group is accused of committing five homicides in Cali, including that of a taxi driver in April 2023 in the Polvorines sector; They are also credited with the murder of a man in the El Guabal neighborhood, on June 8 of this year.

The criminals financed their operation through micro-drug trafficking, with which they had incomes of more than 60 million pesos per month. The main hallucinogenic substances traded by those captured were marijuana and cocaine-derived narcotics.

El País de Cali had access to some recordings of interceptions made by the Police during the monitoring of the criminals. In one of the records, a criminal is heard saying: “Hide because the Police are already on their way, get out quickly from where you are. Hide the suitcase because the Police are about to arrive”.

Among those captured by the authorities is alias ‘Ligia’, 53, accused of being in charge of supplying narcotics from the department of Cauca. The woman was arrested while she was traveling on a public service bus and 25 kilos of marijuana were seized from her.

Another of those captured in the authorities’ operations was alias ‘Ana’, accused of coordinating the criminal actions of the criminal group in the La Arboleda neighborhood. In addition, she has several indications of being aggressive and hostile towards her neighbors, whom she threatened so that they would not report her criminal actions.

In the midst of the investigations, the authorities unmasked aliases ‘La Cone’, ‘Pitbull’ and ‘Brayan’, who appeared to the community as yellow machinery maintenance workers, but who were actually the main hitmen of the criminal structure. Four firearms, 21 cartridges, as well as 1,270 doses of hallucinogenic substances were seized from the murderers.

“Those captured were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office and a Guarantee Control Judge imposed an insurance measure on 18 of them for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, aggravated homicide, illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking. The others were released and will continue to be linked to the investigation,” the police said.

Violence and homicides in Cali are out of control, according to security figures for the capital of Valle del Cauca, in the first half of the year there were 507 murders, that is, almost three homicides per day, which represents an increase of 1.6 % with respect to the cases registered during the same semester last year. For this reason, the authorities have increased their footing of force and the operations against criminal groups such as the one recently dismantled. with Infobae

