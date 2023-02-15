On the afternoon of February 13, a murder occurred in an electronics factory in Shangjiao, Chang’an Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province. It was reported on the Internet that an employee suspected of being unfairly treated in the factory killed four supervisors with a knife. However, the official report did not mention the cause of the incident or the identity of the deceased.

According to mainland media reports, at around 3 pm on February 13, a homicide occurred in the electronics factory of Shangjiao Best Travel Electric Co., Ltd. in Chang’an Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province. Four people were chopped down to the ground by a man with a knife. Shangjiao community staff said that since the case is still under investigation, it is inconvenient to disclose more information.

A local netizen with knowledge of the matter revealed that in an electronics factory in Shangjiao, Chang’an, Dongguan, Guangdong, an employee, suspected of accumulating grievances at the company’s unfair treatment, killed four supervisors while recruiting workers at the entrance of the electronics factory.

But there are also rumors that: “This employee was cheated out of money by a black intermediary, stabbed with a knife, two dead and two injured.”

The video released by netizens shows that on February 13, a murder occurred in an electronics factory in Shangjiao, Chang’an, Dongguan. A man in black was armed with a knife and a woman in a white coat tried to stop the man from committing the attack, but the man did not Pay attention, blindly stabbing with a knife. 4 people were cut and fell in a pool of blood. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video shows that when the special police arrived at the scene, the assailant man did not resist. He waved to the special police and turned around with his hands behind his back for the special police to wear handcuffs. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video showed that four people were lying motionless in a pool of blood, but no ambulance arrived at the scene for treatment for a long time. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

