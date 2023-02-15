Winter is beautiful, but the freezing air begins to strip the moisture from your skin, leaving it dry and lifeless. The cells death of the skin are shed from the skin over time, which causes the skin to age and darken. Skin cells reproduce and decompose continuously. However, the dead cells that accumulate on the skin are more visible as the seasons change. This is why the body as a whole has recently shed more dead skin cells. Dry and dead cells on total, neck, hands and feet are even more painful. If you want to get rid of dead skin on your face, you may find this information invaluable.

Home remedies to deal with dead skin for winter

If winter woes are giving you a hard time, here are 6 home remedies for dead skin:

1. Scrub all’aloe vera

Aloe vera is well known come natural moisturizer. It has moisturizing characteristics and quickly penetrates the skin dry skin and itchy, making it one of the best remedies for dead skin.

How to use aloe vera: You will need honey, rice flour and aloe vera gel to make it. Take some fresh aloe vera gel and put it in a basin before starting. Take 1 teaspoon of properly combined rice flour. Now usa this scrubber to gently massage your face. Wash your face with water after waiting five minutes.

2. Walnut scrub

Walnuts are a fantastic skin exfoliator due to their texture, vitamins and properties wealth of antioxidants. They are quite effective in removing excess oil, dead skin cells, dirt and grime. Empty and cleanse your pores with a nut scrub.

How to use walnuts: In a blender, combine a handful of nuts and honey. Now add some honey and mix. Massage your face for a few minutes with this scrub. Wash your face with water after scrubbing it well.

3. Coffee scrub

Coffee grounds are a great exfoliator. Because grinds don’t dissolve in water, they’re effective at scraping away dead skin cells.

How to use the coffee: To make a coffee scrubber, you will need 1 teaspoon of coffee. Set aside a tablespoon of brown sugar and a tablespoon of honey for now.

Now carefully combine these three ingredients. Then apply it on your face and massage it gently. After about 5 minutes of massage, wash your face with warm water. Blemishes and dead skin can be eradicated by doing this regularly.

4. Orange peels

Orange peels are a natural toner, moisturizer, scrub and cleanser. They contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which prevent the skin from being excessively oily or dry. Eliminates dead skin cells and acts as a tonic.

How to use orange peel: First, dry the orange peels and pulverize them (using the orange peel). Combine the orange peel powder, the latte raw and the coconut oil in a mixing bowl. Scrub your face well with this combination. Then wash your face with water.

5. Soy scrub

Soybeans provide all the properties needed to keep skin young.

How to use soy: To prepare this, crush the soybeans into powder. You will need 7 pieces of soybeans. After mashing them, combine them with coconut oil and rub the resulting mixture to get rid of dead skin cells.

6. Scrub the chickpea flour

Chickpea flour contains healing and exfoliating properties, making it the ideal homemade all-natural body scrub for dead skin.

How to use chickpea flour: 3 tablespoons of chickpea flour, 1 tablespoon of chopped oats and 2 tablespoons of cornmeal should be combined with raw milk. Wait for it to dry completely before washing your face. You can perform this scrub once or twice a week.

Use: Do a patch test before using the product to make sure you are not allergic.