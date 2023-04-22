[Hong Kong News]The first step in comeback? Ma Yun takes up a new post; strengthen political suppression and the Department of Justice will have “unlimited power” Japanese netizens: Hong Kong has changed! Hong Kong University | Honorary Professor | Alibaba | Department of Justice | National Security Case | Criminal Procedure Ordinance

The founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, has been appointed as an honorary professor of the School of Economics and Management of the University of Hong Kong from April 1 for a term of three years until March 2026.

Information on the website of the Faculty of Economics and Management at the University of Hong Kong shows that Jack Ma’s personal file has been uploaded to the faculty directory. His academic field is “Management and Business Strategy”.

The introduction mentioned that Jack Ma graduated from Hangzhou Normal University with a Bachelor of Arts in English Education. He has been awarded honorary doctorates by many universities, including an honorary Doctor of Social Sciences awarded by the University of Hong Kong in 2018.

The Jack Ma Charity Foundation also confirmed in response to inquiries that Jack Ma received an invitation from the University of Hong Kong last month, and joining the University of Hong Kong was highly compatible with Jack Ma’s entrepreneurial experience and philosophy, so he accepted the invitation.

Some Hong Kong media quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that Jack Ma will focus on research work in finance, agriculture and entrepreneurial innovation with the teaching staff of the University of Hong Kong, and there will be no public lectures or speech arrangements.

The 58-year-old Ma Yun is a native of Hangzhou, Zhejiang. He founded Alibaba Group in 1999, built a huge e-commerce empire, and gradually became a rich man in China and Asia.

In 2015, Ma Yun and a number of entrepreneurs jointly initiated the establishment of “Hupan University” in Hangzhou, aiming to build it into a famous business school that is “harder than Harvard”, and Ma Yun was the first president. But in the end, under the pressure of the authorities, the enrollment was blocked, and the name of the school was changed to “Hupan Innovation and Research Center.”

In October 2020, Jack Ma publicly criticized China‘s financial regulators. Subsequently, the listing plan of Ant Group controlled by him was stopped, and Alibaba was also involved in “anti-monopoly rectification”. Since then, Ma has reduced his public appearances and left mainland China at the end of 2021 to travel around the world, appearing in Japan, Spain, Australia and Thailand.

When the CCP’s economy was in trouble recently, Jack Ma suddenly appeared in the mainland.

The “Wall Street Journal” quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that the Beijing authorities kept contacting Ma Yun through retired CCP officials and rich people, lobbying Ma Yun, who originally planned to go to Japan from Hong Kong, to return to China. China.

It’s unclear what prompted Ma’s sudden change of schedule to return to the mainland, and there has been speculation as to whether he had struck some sort of deal with Beijing.

Some analysts pointed out that Beijing has no intention of carrying out economic reforms, and Jack Ma has once again compromised with the authorities, and he may become a “caged bird” after returning to China.

The Hong Kong government plans to give the Department of Justice “unlimited powers” to overturn the acquittal of the national security case

Following the previous proposal to amend the “Legal Practitioners Ordinance”, the Hong Kong government proposed to amend the law to allow the prosecution to overturn the verdict after the defendant was acquitted in the case of the “National Security Law” tried by the High Court, or even remand Retrial. Commentators pointed out that the real purpose of the amendment is to revive the “National Security Law” cases indefinitely, so as to strengthen the crackdown on dissidents.

According to the trial procedure of the Court of First Instance of the High Court, after the defendant is acquitted, the prosecution can only appeal on legal disputes and cannot remand for retrial. However, the Hong Kong government proposes to amend the “Criminal Procedure Ordinance” to allow the Department of Justice in charge of prosecution to use the method of “statement of case” to appeal after the acquittal of the “National Security Law” cases tried by the High Court without a jury , that is, after the defendant is acquitted, the appellate court may overturn the defendant’s acquittal verdict, or even order a retrial.

According to “Ming Pao News“, the Department of Justice stated in an unpublished consultation document that the prosecution’s inability to overturn the acquittal of the Court of First Instance of the High Court in the national security case was “abnormal” and a “loophole”. , the Department of Justice should amend relevant local laws in a timely manner. It added that the new proposal does not affect jury cases in the Court of First Instance, nor does it affect the principle of ne bis in idem.

Chen Wenmin, a visiting professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Hong Kong, said in an interview with Ming Pao that if the three designated national security judges misunderstand the law and acquit the defendant, the prosecution can already appeal on legal principles and may not necessarily intervene in the ruling. He questioned, “Is it (is it) that the defendant in the National Security Law must be convicted, and there is (there is no) loophole?”

Xu Zhifeng, a former member of the Legislative Council who is now in exile in Australia, told Free Asia that all the cases of the “National Security Law” were originally political trials, which were tried by designated judges, and sometimes they could not be reviewed judicially. The last resort, but the regime still feels it is not enough. The authorities’ proposal to amend the law this time is nothing more than to allow the prosecution’s cases and trials to be resurrected indefinitely, to increase the safety factor of political suppression through the National Security Law to 200%, and to achieve the goal of convicting all dissidents .

Hong Kong has implemented the “Hong Kong National Security Law” for three years. As of the end of March, a total of 250 people have been arrested, of which 71 cases have been concluded, and the conviction rate is 100%.

Japanese Netizens: It’s better not to go to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific earlier posted a post in Japanese on the social platform Twitter to hold a dance event, “ダンスでハロー香港” (with dance and Hong Kong SAY HELLO), to promote the cooperation with the Tourism Development Bureau and Narita Airport, and the deadline for registration on the 21st, Participants stand a chance to win air tickets to and from Narita Airport and Hong Kong. However, the tweet attracted a large number of Japanese netizens to comment, saying that Hong Kong has changed qualitatively under the “invasion” of the CCP, and they do not want to go there. Some even said they were worried about being arrested while traveling in Hong Kong.

Yu Nippon Netmin Indication, “Going to Hong Kong now is going to China, isn’t it right?

Some people also directly posted protest photos of the anti-extradition movement in 2019, asking whether the Japanese have forgotten what happened in Hong Kong 4 years ago, and described “Hong Kong. The good き era is the end, the dark age is the end った. (Hong Kong. Beautiful The time of the world is over, the age of darkness has come.)”

However, the Hong Kong Travel Bureau has been detained, but it is better not to leave: “I don’t want to go and get caught. I’m really happy with Hong Kong.)”

At present, Cathay Pacific’s tweets are no longer searchable and have been deleted due to the flood of negative reviews.

Hong Kong’s birth rate is the worst in the world in 30 years

According to the latest report released by the United Nations Population Fund, Hong Kong’s fertility rate ranks among the lowest in the world, and the situation is the worst in 30 years.

The United Nations Population Fund released its annual “State of World Population” report on Wednesday (19th), stating that two-thirds of the world‘s population lives in countries or regions with low fertility rates. Among them, Hong Kong, one of the “Four Asian Tigers”, has the highest fertility rate. Not only is it lower than Singapore and South Korea, but it is also the end of the world, with an average of only 0.8 children per woman.

The “Hong Kong Statistics Monthly” published earlier by the Census and Statistics Department of the Special Administrative Region Government also shows that the fertility rate in Hong Kong has generally shown a downward trend in the past three decades. , fell to 772 in the previous year, a three-decade low.

Sociologist Zhong Jianhua told Free Asia on Friday (21st) that Hong Kong’s education system has been severely distorted in recent years, and even brainwashing education has occurred, which has further reduced the already low fertility desire of Hong Kong people.

Zhong Jianhua also pointed out that the low birth rate will definitely aggravate the problem of Hong Kong’s aging population. Even if the Hong Kong government promotes the “High Talents” program to introduce foreign population in recent years, it may not be relieved.

