Lei Feng’s name is well-known to every household, Lei Feng’s deeds are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and Lei Feng’s spirit has nourished the hearts of generations of Chinese people. March 5, 2023 coincided with the 60th anniversary of Chairman Mao Zedong’s inscription for Comrade Lei Feng, and the Party Central Committee made important instructions to promote the continuous and in-depth development of the activity of learning from Lei Feng throughout the country.

On March 5th, the Hongqi District of Xinxiang City, Henan Province held the launching ceremony of the New Era Civilization Practice Promotion Week and the “Learning from Lei Feng’s Dedication” volunteer service gathering in Xinxing Community Square, Hongmen Town. Han Weijun, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of Xinxiang Municipal Party Committee, Wang Yong, deputy director, Li Yang, secretary of the Youth League Committee, Gao Min, deputy secretary, Zhang Changhe and Zhang Chunyan, leaders of the district attended the event.

No matter how the times change, Lei Feng’s spirit will never go out of date. On the same day, the city-wide “Inheriting Lei Feng Spirit, Spreading Volunteer Fire and Lighting Up a Beautiful Life” series of voluntary service activities jointly organized by the Propaganda Department of the Xinxiang Municipal Party Committee, the Youth League Committee, and Hongqi District were simultaneously held in Hongmen Town.

At the event site, programs such as the recitation of “Ode to Lei Feng” and the chorus “Learn from Lei Feng’s Good Example” were entertaining and entertaining. Services such as law popularization, free clinic services, and voluntary haircuts were close to the masses and warmed people’s hearts. Hongqi District New Era Civilization Practice Institute A total of more than 300 volunteers from 65 units (stations), civilized units at all levels and various volunteer service teams carried forward Lei Feng’s spirit of “dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress”, and carried out a series of “caring for others, Caring for society, caring for nature” volunteer service.

Hongqi District will take this event as an opportunity to carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, take active actions, focus on the reality of economic and social development and the needs of the masses, go deep into communities, streets, and parks, and target vulnerable groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, and the disabled, and improve the city’s appearance and environment , focus on hot and difficult issues that the masses care about, carry out voluntary services that are in line with local reality and embody humanistic care in multiple forms and at multiple levels, and drive the formation of a good atmosphere for encouraging and serving volunteers from all walks of life in the society, and provide support for the promotion of high-quality development in the whole region Ideological motivation, value guidance and spiritual support. (The picture is authorized by the Propaganda Department of the Hongqi District Committee)

